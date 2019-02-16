My father, my pride, my joy

By Osadebamwen Osawe-Agboghedi

TRIBUTE IN BRIEF

Tribute to unforgettable dad

My father, Honourable Ambrose Osawe, was born August 13, 1946. He hailed from the Emezi and OyeruEgbede family of Benin. He started his early education at the Holy Cross Catholic School at Benin Cityin 1952.

After his Elementary Education, he proceeded to Eghosa Anglican Grammar school Benin city in 1959. He studied history at the University of Lagos, thereby securing a Bachelor’s Degree in 1972. He later bagged a Master’s degree in History from the University of Benin. He was a member of the National Assembly, (SDP) representing Oredo Federal constituency in 1992. He was an accomplished historian, versed in African and world history.

His career in Journalism blossomed in 1975 when he joined The Nigerian Observer. He was promoted to feature Editor and diplomatic correspondent, where he interviewed great personalities like Nelson Mandela, King Buthelezi of Kwazulu land, and Gen. Yakubu Gowon, etc. before gaining scholarship in 1977 to USSR to study advanced diploma in Journalism at the University of Moscow.

Honourable Ambrose Osawewas deeply interested in the history, culture of Edo People. He was a Philanthropist, politician, publisher, an accomplished historian, a renowned writer and columnist, Sprinter of fame, a devout Christian, an amazing father and role model to many.

Daddy words fail me in expressing how I feel. It is even so tough to think that I am actually writing a tribute to you. Life is indeed full of twists and turns, one must never get too comfortable. You are such an amazing father and role model. You motivated me in so many ways you don’t even know. I know your spirit will always be with me and I will always remember your beautiful smile and amazing heart. You always promoted peace and unity amongst your children and your siblings.

You knew everyone’s strength and skill at home. Once you gave a chore and it was performed well, it instantly became the person’s permanent duty, just like how my duty was to always polish your shoes. Daddy I will polish a million shoes just to hear your voice again and give you a hug.

You and I are both lovers of animal. I remember the dog you gave me for my birthday and how it terrorised the whole house. You said let’s name himafter the hottest planet ‘Mercury’ because it had such a hot temper. At some point I almost said ‘Daddy I don’t want this dogs again, you really tried’. Memories I would forever cherish.

Daddy thank you for teaching us through example that marriage shouldn’t be a battlefield but a covenant of true love, friendship and service. Thank you for leaving work to always accompany the driver to pick us up from school. You valued time with your family so much. I try not to ask why you left at this time when things where getting so much better. It is so sad to see that you left just shortly after my wedding. Daddy I had so much amazing plans for you. However, I pull strength from the fact that you loved God so dearly and you are with him in heaven singing songs of praise and smiling down on us.

Even in my pain, I am so grateful to God for giving me a father like you. Thank you so much for the beautiful wedding dress, thank you forall the advice you gave, thank you for loving and accepting my husband like your son. Thank you for the way you brought us up and the values you instilled in us. Thank you for teaching me that no matter what happens, one must have a positive outlook. For teaching us that leadership is a call to service. I am so proud of you Daddy, so proud to be called your daughter.