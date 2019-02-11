Muslim-Muslim ticket: I am proud of my role in stopping Tinubu – Saraki

By Emmanuel Aziken, Political Editor

Senate President Bukola Saraki today said he was proud of his role in stopping All Progressives Congress, APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu from becoming the vice-presidential candidate of the APC in 2015.

Saraki in a statement yesterday said that he did not mind that the APC leader would continue to bellyache over the issue which he said was prompted by national interest.

Responding to assertions made against him at the APC presidential campaign rally in Ilorin, Kwara State on Monday, Saraki in a statement signed by his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity),Yusuph Olaniyonu, stated that the APC leaders know that their party would lose the presidential and National Assembly elections on February 16, 2019 and hence the resort to name calling and avoidance of the issues.

“As for Tinubu, we have never expected any good words from him. All his life, he will continue to belly ache and nurse grudges over my opposition to the Muslim-Muslim ticket idea in 2015. As far as he is concerned, I stopped him from realizing his ambition then. However, I believe my action then and now is in pursuit of national interest. Again, I supported President Buhari in 2015 because I believe he could make a positive change. I left the party when I realized he lacked the capacity and the desire to make any change.

“Tinubu on his own part said though he agreed with me about my assessment of the man, he would continue to support Buhari even if the man had to govern from the hospital stretcher because that is the way he (Tinubu) could become the President in 2023. So, while my position is premised on national interest, Tinubu’s is based on his personal interest and ambition. Now that Tinubu’s new speciality is to hurl insults at people like former President Olusegun Obasanjo and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, focusing on me today is okay if it will help him feel good.

“It is surprising that a man like Tinubu will be talking about morality and corruption. This is a man whose disrepute is known both within and outside Nigeria. This is somebody who personifies everything that is wrong with the Nigerian system. Well, I am not ready to roll in the gutter with him. Unlike them, I will stay on the issues that are germane to national development and the welfare of our people.

“However, let me make it clear that what Tinubu and his putative party chairman, Oshiomhole did today is to insult the people of Kwara State who are independent minded, forward looking, assertive and God-fearing. On Saturday, the APC will be punished for their bad behaviour. Kwarans will tell them that they cannot take dictates from power mongers, pretenders and hypocrites. The people of Kwara State will never take dictates from selfish individuals. Their evil design will be thwarted on Saturday and March 2”, Saraki stated.

“They came to Kwara State to hurl insults at me and my people, instead of explaining to the people what they want to do differently and what contributions their flagbearers and other leaders in the State have made to our various communities to justify the people shifting their loyalty to their dying party. They promised nothing concrete that will improve the standard of living of the people and provide infrastructure.

“They have only come to Kwara to vindicate my position that they have no good plans for Kwara State and its people. It is obvious that the APC have nothing to offer Kwarans. They represent nothing good for our people. My problem with them has always been that after we worked with our people to support them to win in 2015, they refused to work on infrastructure and other policy issues that can bring direct benefit to our people.”