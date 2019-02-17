Methodist prelate, others warn against vote-buying

By Ephraim Oseji

The Prelate Methodist Church Nigeria, Dr. Samuel Chukwuemeka Kanu, Uche JP, the Archbishop of Lagos, the Most Revd Isaac Ayobami Olawuyi, a former Chairman, Lagos Council of Knights, Methodist Church Nigeria, Dame Maryam Akintola, have applauded the role of the media in stabilising the polity and warned against rigging and vote buying that could result to violence or insecurity which could disrupt free, fair, credible 2019 elections.

They spoke at the enthronement and thanksgiving service for Olawuyi, Lay President, Archdiocese of Lagos, Sir Peter Olorunfemi, and Sir Gbolahan Olayyomi, Lay President, Diocese of Lagos, held at the Wesley Cathedral Olowogbowo, Lagos. The occasion was witnessed by eminent personalities that included Lagos State governorship candidate of the APC, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwoolu, his deputy., Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, as well over 30 bishops from Methodist Church Nigeria and other denominations.

In his maiden sermon at the event, Olawuyi pleaded with Nigerians to surrender themselves to God.

He reminded Nigerians and others to always regard themselves as vehicles of honour unto the Lord, thereby giving their ultimate best to affect the fortunes of others.

While lamenting the nation’s obsolete infrastructures and insecurity, Olawuyi pleaded with politicians on the need for peaceful co-existence.

He spoke on the need for a sober reflection of the past.

He pleaded with the electorate to shun vote buying, thuggery and other vices.

Dame Akintola expressed the need for voters to vote their conscience rather than to be deceived or bought over for another painful term of four years.