Mayowa Bae drops new single “Forever”

By Chris Onuoha

Fastest rising Nigeria musician, Olanrewaju Gabriel Mayowa formally known as Mayour D has adopted a new stage name as Mayowa Bae.

The hip hop artist who remains one of the most talented and current young act with his unique style and melodious tune has disclosed that the need to rebrand his image stems from his unique lifestyle.

He said that his inspiration comes from God and he doesn’t drink nor smokes like the average Nigerian act for inspiration. His realness and originality has made him one of the most influential talented youth in recent times.

Mayowa Bae, who is signed to TPSA Entertainment has hit single like Wanche and Forever and his songs are currently getting massive airplay on street, clubs, Radio and TV Stations. Versatile Mayowa Bae has worked with musicians like Davido, 9ice, Zlatan Ibile, Styl Plus, Terry D Rapman, Soul E Baba among others and said that he would be collaborating with more local and international music stars in the nearest future.