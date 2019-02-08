Mass retirements looms in Armed Forces

Letters of disengagements distributed

By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja—Indications have emerged that hundreds of officers and soldiers of Nigerian Army and other services who have served the mandatory 35 years in service or attained 60 years of age have been served letters of retirement by the services.

Towards this end, it was gathered that many officers from the ranks of Major to one and two-star Generals have been told to proceed on terminal leave pending their date of disengagement.

The duration of the terminal leave varies from three months in some instance to six months.

Sources knowledgeable about the development said those involved include officers who either joined the military as Non-Commissioned Officers and later got commissioned as officers and officers who entered the Army, for instance, from Nigerian Military School, NMS.

It was furthered gathered that the distribution of the letters on the part of the Army by the office of the Military Secretary, Army, has unsettled many officers, having received the backing of the Presidency.

A source said one important reason this decision was taken, was the need to checkmate incidences of backlog of promotions and the top heavy hierarchy of Defence Headquarters and the services, which had been a source of worry for both the military establishment and the Presidency.

Brig-Gen Usman announces voluntary retirement

Meanwhile, the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier-General Sank Usman, has announced his voluntary retirement from the Nigerian Army, which commences February 8, 2019.

In a statement, entitled ‘Farewell Message on My Voluntary Retirement from the Nigerian Army’, Brigadier General Usman said: “It is with utmost gratitude to Allah Subhanahu wa ta’ala, that I wish to inform you that with effect from Friday,February 8, 2019, I will be proceeding on terminal leave, thus marking the end of my exciting and fulfilling career in the Nigerian Army.”

“I would like to seize this opportunity to thank you all for your friendship, love, support and encouragement over the years that tremendously assisted me personally and repositioning the Directorate of Army Public Relations to the enviable height attained, thus far.

“ I also wish to thank the Nigerian nation for the wonderful opportunity to serve the country and humanity in various capacities for over three decades.

“I am leaving highly fulfilled after contributing my best to national development, the Nigerian Army, gaining great wealth of knowledge, experience, inestimable network of friends which I will treasure forever.

“I am thankful to the Nigerian Army also for giving me wonderful opportunities and work exposure to practice Public Relations to the point of being a Fellow of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (FNIPR), Member of the National Institute (mni), among other honours, awards and qualifications, as well as attaining the highest level of command of the Directorate of Army Public Relations twice.

“Although a new Director has not been appointed yet, I am handing over to Colonel AA Yusuf, the Chief of Staff, Directorate of Army Public Relations.

“As I exit this noble profession voluntarily, I wish you all continued God’s blessings, guidance and protection, amen. I will certainly miss you all and will continue to cherish the friendship and bond among us. I enjoin you to continue to support the military while discharging your professional duties.”