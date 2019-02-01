Man alledgely kills lover in Ogun over N530,000

The Ogun police command said it had arrested a 47-year -old man, Kazeem Adebayo, who allegedly murdered and buried his 30-year-old lover, Abosede Adesanya, over N530,000.

Mr Abimbola Oyeyemi, the State Police Public Relations Officer, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta on Friday.

Oyeyemi said that the suspect, who resides in Ijebu-Igbo area of the state, was arrested following a complaint by the mother of the deceased, Amoke Onasanya.

He said that the mother had lodged a complaint at Ijebu-Igbo divisional headquarters on Jan. 25, that her daughter received a call from her man friend on Jan. 24, who said that he had gotten a plot of land for her to buy for her mother.

According to the police spokesperson, the mother said her daughter left home with the sum of N530,000.

“She stated further that hours after she left home, her cell phone was switched off and she has not been reached since then.

“Upon the report, the said man friend, Kazeem Adabayo, was invited by the police at Ijebu-Igbo division, but he denied knowing the where about of the deceased.

“This prompted the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, to order the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Dcp Wale Abbas , to take over the investigation, with the view of discovering the mystery behind the sudden disappearance of the victim .

“The victim was a mother of five.

“The technical investigation embarked upon by the detectives from SCIID, led to the discovery of a shallow grave right inside the suspect’s house.

“When the grave was dug, the decomposing body of the victim was discovered.

“It was at this point that the suspect confessed killing the deceased and took possession of the N530,000 on her.

“He also confessed that he has used N30,000 out of the money he took from the deceased, to settle an outstanding debt, while the remaining N500,000 is being kept with one of his friends,” Oyeyemi said.

Meanwhile, the police spokesman explained that the Corpse of the deceased had been deposited at a General Hospital morgue for post mortem.

He said that the state commissioner of police had directed the SCIID to expedite action into the investigation, in order to arraign the suspect before a court of competent jurisdiction as soon as possible.(NAN)