Lagos gov poll: AD members defect, adopt ADP candidate

By Gabriel Olawale

LAGOS—MEMBERS of the Alliance for Democracy, AD, in Lagos State, have defected to the Action Democratic Party, ADP, and declared support for the party’s governorship candidate, Mr Babatunde Gbadamosi.

The defectors are known as the G89 group in the AD.

In a statement jointly signed by the Leader and executive members of the G89, Prince Eniola Ojajuni (leader), Mr. Caleb Agbanimu and Mr. Ikudehinbu Matthew (Executives) respectively, on behalf of G89 AD group, Lagos State, the group said that Gbadamosi is the candidate that can take the state to the desired heights.

The statement reads: “After due consultation and accurate brainstorming, we the G89 from the Alliance for Democracy, AD, hereby, declare for Gbadamosi Olalere Babatunde as the best candidate and by the grace of God, the next Governor of Lagos State.

“Gbadamosi is a man of integrity and after our meetings, we decided to join ADP and join forces and form a movement that will deliver maximum votes for him in the forthcoming governorship election in Lagos State.”