Kogi losses N50bn in cashew nuts

By Boluwaji Obahopo

LOKOJA—Kogi State Government yesterday said the state lost about N50 billion from the sale of cashew nuts in 2018 due to adulteration of the nuts by cashew dealers and lack of quality control.

The development has forced the government to announce the immediate enforcement of Farm Produce Regulations Procedures; especially cashew nuts across the three senatorial districts of the state.

State Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr. Kehinde Oloruntoba, who disclosed this yesterday while addressing newsmen, said last year’s negative effects had also affected the state’s image in the cashew nuts markets; making the state lose credibility.

Oloruntoba said: “Cashew business in the state has become all comers affairs without regulations. In 2017, the state produced over 100,000 metric tons which drastically reduced in 2018.

“In 2017 the state made N70 billion in the sale of cashew nuts, but declined to N20 billion in 2018 due to the effect of adulterated nuts from the sellers.

“No serious government will fold its arms and watch its viable business sector collapse.”