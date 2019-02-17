Knowing the power of Jesus

By Pastor William F. Kumuyi

This goes to say that anyone who comes in contact with you afterwards will not recog-nize you anymore. The sheer truth is that you will become a spectacle and a wonder to behold. Why? The reason is simply be-cause Christ has become a resident good in your life and you have become a new creature saved from sin. II Corinthians 5:17 “There-fore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold all things are become new.”

You need to get this straightened out. Church attend-ance is not synonymous to salvation experience and giving of tithe and offering does not translate to salvat-ion. The only source of salvation is Jesus. Your church did not die for you; neither did Peter nor virgin Mary, but Jesus Christ did. The moment you understand that salvation is only in the hand of Jesus and you accept Him as your Saviour, only then can you experience true salvation.

Acts 4:12 “Neither is there salvation in any other: for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved.” Jesus is enough and sufficient for our salvation.

On our own we will not be able to stretch up to heaven and obtain salvation. Naturally and Supernaturally, our reach is limited. That is because salvation is divinely designed and it comes only through the one who came from heaven. Only Him died for our sins. He was buried, rose again and later ascended to heaven by Himself, and without any mechanical engine. He is the only one that has the power to take us to heaven.

Salvation is your birthright. It is the passport that will give you direct access to see God in heaven. Salvation is the only one necessary thing in your life. All else may have to go. Hence, accept Jesus as your Saviour, adopt right living as your lifestyle and holiness as your charact-er trait because your path is heaven. I say you must be born again, if you long to see God.

Acts 8:6 “And the people with one accord gave heed unto those things which Philip spake, hearing and seeing the miracles which he did.” They listened to the message of Philip, which actually originated from Jesus Christ, and as they adhered to the instructions, the power in the word of God transformed their lives.

It then means that, in order for you to bask in the extraordinary life that comes with having a relationship with God, you must have to make some concessions and yield to the demand of God. That is, you must cut off all existing ties you may have with idol worship, occultic practices and traditional religion.

Once this is done, and you accept Jesus as your Saviour, He will come into your life, and the resurrection power of God, which gives victory over sin and Satan will take effect inside of you. This power of God which enables you to conquer the evil the devil brews in the society will remain activated so long as you stay dogg-ed, continue and contend for the faith that has been delivered unto us.

Acts 8:6 “And the people with one accord gave heed unto those things which Philip spake, hearing and seeing the miracles which he did.” The power of God resident in a believer has a way of creating multiple miracles both in the individual and on his dependants. That is why it is crucial for you to get born again so that you will get connected to a host of other glorious benefits a relationship with God affords.

Acts 8:7-8 “And the people with one accord gave heed unto those things which Philip spake, hearing and seeing the miracles which he did. For unclean spirits, crying with loud voice, came out of many that were possessed with them: and many taken with palsies, and that were lame, were healed. And there was great joy in that city.”

Our Lord Jesus Christ has a special way of rewarding loyalty to all those who create a moment for Him in their time space. This is exemplified in the lives of the Samarian people present during the gospel message of Philip. The same God who touched those people is still in the business of blessing lives today.

In fact, your miracle is coming your way. But you must remember that the foundation of joy is salvation exp-erience. You must come out of sin. Tell me, what is your joy, if you do not know Jesus the Saviour of sinners? Tell me, what is your joy, if you end up in hell fire? Tell me, what sort of joy do you derive, if you cannot buy peace of mind after committing that shameful act?

But the minute you let Jesus come into your life, your sins, the total package, will be forgiven and that heavy burden will be taken away. The moment that is accomplished, joy unspeakable will engulf your heart and the spirit of God will bear witness in your heart that you are born again.

Jesus has made things a lot easier for you by providing an all expense paid trip for you through giving His life for the punishment of sin instead of yours at Calvary. Because of this singular act of bravery, you now have access to innumerable blessings that come from God. And of course, not forgetting the crown jewel of heaven, which is awaiting you.

If you are ready for that provision of salvation and the forgiveness that comes with it, bow down your head and whisper a prayer of acknowledgement of your sins and your willingness to turn from them as you invite Jesus Christ to take control of the rest of your life.