Kajuru killings: Fulani youths warn, enough is enough

Ben Agande – Kaduna

Fulani youths under the auspices of Jonde Jam Fulani Youth Association of Nigeria (JAFUYAN), have pledged not to carry out a reprisal attack over the killing of their kith andkin in Kajuru local government of Kaduna State but called on the government to bring to book,those involved in the killing of 66 persons in the area.

In a statement issued in Kaduna, the youths called on President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency “i nvestigate all the cattle routes that has been occupied by farmers to as a matter of urgency return them back, this will go along way in solving problems between Fulani herdsmen and farmers”.

The statement, signed by the National President of Fulani Youths in Nigeria, Alhaji Saidu Maikano, further called on President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Nasir El-rufai to find lasting solution to the perennial crisis in the zone.

According to him, there has been peaceful coexistence between Fulani people and the natives, wondering what had gone wrong to bring about animosity between them in recent times.

“We won’t take the law into our hands, lets us pray for the dead that God may grant them eternal rest.

“But enough is enough for whoever is causing this crisis, so that we can continue to live in peace with one another irrespective of our religious and tribal differences,” he said

According to him, if government had prosecuted culprits of southern Kaduna killings since 1992 when the bloody Zango-Kataf riots erupted, the current ugly incidents wouldn’t have occurred again.

“However, this is not to say that we believe in vengeance, we have left everything that happened to Allah, and we will ensure that we live peacefully with our neighbours just as they will also live in peace with us.

“We are therefore calling on both the Federal and State governments to put in place all necessary measures in order to forestall future occurence.

“It is with a heavy heart that we totally condemn the killing of the chief in southern Kaduna.

“The constitution of the Federal Republic Nigeria has provided that every citizen have right to live and to leave wherever he or she wants without any molestation from anybody” he said.