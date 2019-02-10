Just in: Nine slump at Atiku’s rally in Kano

By Anthony Ogbonna

Nine supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Sunday, slumped at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano state when party’s Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, stormed the state for his campaigns.

Photos emerging from the rally show a mammoth crowed of supporters who had thronged out to welcome Abubakar.

The supporters flooded the stadium, making it difficult for some to breath.

A TheCable reporter at the venue claim nine persons fainted, among who were six males and three females.

Details soon…