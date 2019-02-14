JUST IN: Buhari to make special broadcast today

President Muhammadu Buhari will today broadcast to the nation at 7pm, ahead of the 16 February presidential and National Assembly elections.

A repeat of the broadcast will be made at 9pm, according to media adviser Femi Adesina.

“All television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast”, Adesina said.

President Buhari, of the All Progressives Congressis contesting for re-election on Saturday and is being challenged by more than five dozen candidates.

Originally, 73 candidates were listed by the Independent National Electoral Commission, but some have dropped out to endorse either Buhari or his main challenger, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Buhari goes to Katsina, his home state for the final rally. He will then move to his home town of Daura, where he will vote on Saturday.