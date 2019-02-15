Breaking News
Just in: Buhari performs Friday prayer in Daura

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday performed the weekly Juma’at prayer at the Daura Central Mosque located within the Emir’s palace.

Buhari arrived the mosque at exactly 1:45 p.m. and joined thousands of faithful to perform the two raka’at prayer, led by the Chief Imam of Daura, Malam Salisu Daura.

The President, who received cheers from a mammoth crowd of worshipers chanting “sai Baba,” was in company with the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Farouk Umar, top politicians and other well wishers.

Reports have it that the Daura community was full of activities preparatory to the Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections.


