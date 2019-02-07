Just in: AGF files 4 processes in Industrial Court

The Office of the Attorney- General of the Federation (AGF) has filed four processes at the National Industrial Court, Abuja, in the suit opposing the trial of Justice Walter Onnoghen before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

Peter Abang, the claimant who is also a lawyer, had instituted the suit challenging the jurisdiction of the CCT in prosecuting Onnoghen, the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

At the resumed hearing of the substantive suit on Thursday, counsel to the claimant, James Igwe (SAN) informed the court that the first defendant (AGF), had on Wednesday served him with four processes.

The processes were: notice of preliminary objection, counter affidavit to the interlocutory injunction, counter affidavit to the originating summon and application challenging the jurisdiction of the court.

Igwe, however, said that he had responded to all the processes and was ready to proceed with the matter.

Counsel to the other parties, however, were not in court except counsel to the AGF, Dauda Lamiri, who told the court that the processes had been served on the other defendants.

Igwe further pointed out that there was no communication from the parties as to the reasons for their absence.

He, therefore, suggested an adjournment in the interest of justice to all concerned.

He equally suggested that all pending applications could be taken on the adjourned date starting with the one challenging the jurisdiction of the court.

He said the hearing of the substantive originating summon should be considered next.

Igwe said it would enable the court to have either a composite ruling or judgment as the case may be.

The judge, Justice Sanusi Kado, adjourned the matter until March 14 for hearing of the substantive originating summon and all pending applications.

Kado also directed that hearing notices should be served on all parties and proof of service be kept in the case file.

Reports have it that Onnoghen is standing trial at the CCT over alleged false declaration of assets.

Joined as co-defendants in the suit are Code of Court Bureau (CCB), CCT Chairman, Danladi Umar, Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and The National Judicial Council (NJC).

Others are: The Federal Judicial Service Commission, the Inspector-General of Police and the Senate President, Bukola Saraki