Judiciary is ordained by God!

By Olu George

VIEWPOINT IN BRIEF

Role of true church

In DANIEL 4-17, it is written that the most High God, rules in the kingdom of men and gives it to whomsoever. He wills. He also sets up higher powers, to ensure law and order in the kingdom of men. And these higher powers are the Judiciary, which in the sight of God are sacrosanct, and therefore the most important arm of Government, in the sight of God.

And so, the command of God to all men is that they should be subject to these higher powers, as written in ROMANS 13:1, and 1 quote, “LET EVERY SOUL BE SUBJECT UNTO THE HIGHER POWERS, FOR THERE IS NO POWER BUT OF GOD, THE POWERS THAT BE ARE ORDAINED OF GOD”, Why? Because these higher powers, that is, the Magistrates and the Judges, are God’s own ministers, who hear the sword, to execute and to dispense justice in the society. All souls, therefore, especially believers in Christ, must be subject to all magistrates and judges, both for conscience sake and for wrath’s sake, as written in ROMANS 13:4-3.

Any civil government in power, or any citizen of the country, and of course, any believer in Christ, who resists these magistrates or judges by refusing to obey their order, is resisting the ordinance of God, and shall receive to themselves damnation, as written in ROANSD 13:2, Christians are reminded in TITUS 3:1, that they must be subject to the powers that be, by obeying the order of magistrate and judges, and must be ready to do every good work, so that they will not be dimmed.

Judges and magistrates, being the ministers of God, are also warned to take heed what they do, for they judge not for man, but for the Lord, who is with them in all their judgements, as written in 2 CHRONICLES 19:6. Therefore, Magistrates and judges must be conscious of the fact that they are judging for the Lord, and not for man, and so, must not judge with the fear of man or with the fear of the Government in power, but with the fear in God, who put them in power, and who is with them in their judgements.

As ministers or servants of God, no iniquity should be found with magistrates or judges, and they must have no respect of persons, neither must they take gifts to pervert the judgment of the righteous – 2 CHRONICLES 19:7.

The role of the true church in a civil government, is to preach salvation to all men, and to be engaged in ceaseless prayers of intercession for those, who are in authority, especially for magistrates and judges, who have God’s sword, in their hands, for the execution of judgement, so that this sword, may be applied rightly in the fear of God. Because of this important divine role of the church, in the society, saints of God are not to sue one another to any law court. Rather, they must judge all matters amongst themselves, as written in 1 CORINTHIANS 6:1, and I quote, “DARE ANY OF YOU HAVING A MATTER AGAINST ANOTHER, GO TO LAW BEFORE TEH UNJUST AND NOT BEFORE TEH SAINTS? “In VERSES 2-1, Apostle Paul further questioned, and I quote, “Do ye not know that the saints shall judge the world? And if the world shall be judged by you, are ye not worthy to judge the smallest matters? Know ye not that we shall judge angels? How much more things that pertain to this life?”

A true church is also a militant church, which must always be in constant spiritual warfare with the demons behind the lawlessness in the nation, and with the demons which hinder good governance and the prosperity of the nation, as written in 2 CHRONICLS 7:14. Therefore, the militant church is a praying church and the saints of God, who make up the militant church, must not entangle themselves in politicking, so that they can please Jesus, who has chosen them to be spiritual soldiers, as written in 2 TIMOTHY 2-4. The healing of any nation and the stability of any civil government and of the Judiciary and even the peace of any nation, depends upon a militant praying church, whose Great Commander is the LORD JESUS,, because life in the LORD of hosts and at the same time, the Prince of Peace, as written in ISAIAH 9:6.

George is of Christian Gospel Church (The Truth Centre), Benin.