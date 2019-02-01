Itsekiri Leaders of Thought distances self from meeting to endorse Atiku

By Jimitota Onoyume

Itsekiri leaders have said they were not part of a proposed Southern, Northern, Middle Belt leaders meeting to endorse the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, this Sunday.

A statement, yesterday, by Chairman, Itsekiri Leaders of Thought, Chief Edward Ekpoko, dismissed one of the groups organising the meeting, Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, as a body with purely Ijaw agenda.

It read: “Our attention has been drawn to a proposed meeting of some self-styled regional and ethnic leaders masquerading as Southern, Northern and Middle Belt Leaders scheduled for Sunday. This is being done on various platforms, of which PANDEF is one.

“PANDEF, which arrogates to itself pan Niger Delta representative, does not and cannot represent and speak for the Itsekiri people. It cannot even claim to represent the interests of the entire Ijaw nation much more of other ethnic nationalities in the Niger Delta. PANDEF agenda is purely Ijaw and does not approximate with Itsekiri.

“The Itsekiri Leaders of Thought and indeed the Itsekiri nation has not decided on any of the presidential or governorship candidates and will, in a few days, unveil its position on the candidates.”