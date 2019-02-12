It’s impossible for Atiku to win except rigging, Atiku’s spokesperson allegedly said

By Nwafor Sunday

…As he denies the leaked audio

An audio leaked on Tuesday, had the spokesperson of the Atiku Campaign Organisation, Segun Showunmi, saying that the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, cannot win the presidential election except if the election is rigged.

The audio has been widely circulated on the social media by supporters and members of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

People like the social media aide to the President, lauretta Onochie and the Director, Strategic Communications of President Buhari 2019 Presidential Campaign, Festus Keyamo, SAN, have shared it on their tweeter handles.

APC has resorted to blackmails – Showunmi

But reacting to the alleged audio, the outspoken Segun Shwunmi denied making such statement, noting that the said audio was doctored and manipulated by the APC.

His words, “My attention has been called to a manipulative video that our friends, the APC, are moving about. It was an interview conducted by the BBC when they wanted to know why we were resuming campaign upon the suspension for 72 hours on the Onnoghen matter,” Sowunmi said.

Read also: Duke our Presidential candidate , not Buhari – C- River SDP

“We have made a point; we have stood with the people; we have tried to demonstrate that leaders must act their words and that the independence of the judiciary, and indeed, of every arm of government was significant and important to our campaign.

“And that at that time I said that it is statistically impossible for Muhammadu Buhari to defeat Atiku. They have gone somewhere to cut off the Atiku and do the kinds of things they do. The APC must ask itself: ‘why is its message not resonating anymore with the people?”

Listen to the audio:

It’s all over!!! Segun Sowunmi, Atiku’s spokesperson, in a leaked audio early February, throws in the towel. I expected this long ago, but it’s better late than never. #Sowunmitapes pic.twitter.com/HSlf2Rm86b — Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) February 12, 2019