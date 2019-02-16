It’s 130 years for Mr & Mrs Chris Aligbe

What didn’t excite Saturday night at Zen Garden, Ikeja? The dinner was sumptuous, the MC, so hilarious and lively many took her numbers for possible engagements. The DJ was on the job. The guests were warm and when they took to the floor their dance steps gave them away.

Old school . But they were a sight to behold on the night. Unique moves that made the younger ones look ordinary. But they mattered and also added some glitz to the night. Mr and Mrs Chris Aligbe were celebrating 130 years on earth and it called for thanksgiving. Chris turned 70 on New Year day after the wife, Stella had turned 60.

They marked it Saturday. It was grand. The MC, Isiomafide Ewerem seized up the guests and led the DJ in jazzing up the night with old school tunes that forced everybody to the dance floor. She was a perfect choice on the night. She gingered all and even the seemingly quiet ones couldn’t help joining others. Remember the song ‘Make that move right now babe?’ At a time, guests formed a circle and danced around the Aligbes. What a night.

Their children were all gleeful and other younger ones had their time when the DJ considered them and played music of today. But not long, the old soldiers returned to base. What a swell time guests had celebrating the Aligbes.

God has been good to them and all in that gathering. Reverend Father Taiye Fadairo who was there wanted all to glorify God and always be thankful for His mercies. A guest, in thanking God for the lives of the Aligbes, renamed the couple Christella. Don’t be surprised they go by it from now.

Chris Aligbe was once the Corporate Affairs Manager of Nigeria Airways. He is an aviation consultant.