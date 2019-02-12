Interswitch, SKIDATA offer flexible payment for parking solution

By Princewill Ekwujuru

Pan-African digital payment company, Interswitch Group, said it’s making a new offering in partnership with its technical partner, SKIDATA for flexible payment options to provide parking solution for vehicles and people at public places.

PenCom approves 2,831 applications for annuity retirement

The new offering is a package that allows for flexible payment plans and budget-friendly implementation options, with a guarantee of after-sale support and maintenance.

The solution focuses on products for car parks, shopping malls, estates, parks and facilities. These range from barriers and columns, to automated payment machines, cash desks and validation systems to access readers, marketing and customer loyalty solutions and tickets – as well as the SKIDATA tools for reporting, control and monitoring.

Africa Innovative Challenge 2.0 debuts to boost community health

Olawale Akanbi, Group Head, and Corporate Solutions at Interswitch, said: “We are very excited about the new Interswitch SKIDATA parking solutions offer. Considering the current economic realities, customers are increasingly becoming price sensitive, and we understand this.