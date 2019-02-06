INEC redeploys Akwa Ibom REC, Mike Ingini to Bayelsa

By Rotimi Agbana

Ahead of the presidential and National Assembly elections, there has been a shake-up in the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner for Akwa Ibom, Mike Igini, has been redeployed to Bayelsa State and has been subsequently sworn in as the Resident Electoral Commissioner for the State.

At his new post, he will be exercising supervisory control over personnel, resources as well as the legal and administrative processes in the state.

He will also be interacting with various categories of stakeholders in the political firmament of the state. His appointment is coming barely two weeks to the 2019 General Elections.

Meanwhile, Mr. Igini, has been described by many as a man of integrity who is dedicated to making sure elections conducted in any state he serves are free, transparent and credible.

Shortly before he was transferred, Mr. Igini, whose reputation for conducting credible polls precedes him had promised a free and credible election in Akwa Ibom State, stating that there will be no undue influence from any quarter to tilt the outcome of the elections in favour of any party.

The new Bayelsa Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr. Igini, is an academic of no mean repute, a man whose reputation for conducting free and fair elections everywhere he has been the REC. He always makes bold to say that he will conduct a free and credible election in wherever he is posted.