INEC merely postponed APC’s defeat – Rivers PDP

By Egufe Yafugborhi and Davies Iheamnachor

The People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State have flayed the postponement of the elections.

The Rivers State Chairman of of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Bro. Felix Obuah, stated that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, only postponed the defeat of the All Progressives Congress, APC, even as he urged PDP faithfuls to remain calm, while the APC said they were ready to defeat the PDP before the postponement.

Obuah, in a statement regretted that as shocking and embarrassing as the postponement is that Rivers people should remain peaceful and wait to exercise their franchise on the new dates of Saturday, February 23, 2019 and Saturday, March 9, 2019, respectively.

He stated that INEC has only succeeded in temporarily postponing the ‘doomsday’ for the APC, adding however that ‘APC’s doomsday’ cannot be cancelled.

“It is an incontrovertible fact that Rivers people and indeed all Nigerians are united in the quest to do away with President Buhari and his APC. Postponement of the election or not, APC’s doomsday is inevitable and must come.”

Obuah said Nigerians and particularly Rivers people are poised to send Buhari packing who has inflicted so much pain, sorrow, hunger and hardship culminating in untimely deaths.

Meanwhile, the Secretary of the South-South Zone of APC, Mr. David Okumgba, has condemned the postponement of the elections by INEC.

Okumgba, who spoke yesterday in Port Harcourt, while reacting to claims by PDP security agencies have laid siege to Okirika Local Government Area, noted that it was shocking that the INEC shifted the elections on the same day of the poll.

He urged members of the APC in the South-South zone to remain calm till the next date for the election.

He added that the APC are fully prepared for the election, adding that the APC would emerge victorious at the polls.