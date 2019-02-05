Imo guber tussle: Anyanwu denies leaving PDP

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—Senator representing Imo East senatorial district at the National Assembly, Samdaddy Anyanwu, yesterday said he would not dump the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for another political party.

Anyanwu said this to his supporters as well as his campaign group, Divine Mandate Movement, at his country home of Amaimo in Ikeduru local government area of Imo State.

This is coming at a time he was alleged to have concluded deal to join the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state.

Recall, Anyanwu has been in court with the Imo State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Emeka Ihedioha, after the October 1st PDP governorship primaries in the state.

Anyanwu is said to be challenging the process which produced Ihedioha as the gubernatorial candidate of PDP.

At the event, Anyanwu, used the opportunity to urge his teeming supporters to vote for the presidential candidate of his party, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Peter Obi.

He was quoted to have said: “I’m still in PDP and I am calling all my supporters including the Divine Mandate group to vote for Atiku/Obi candidature.

“The rumours making the rounds that I will soon leave the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is not true. I am still a strong member of PDP. I remain a member of PDP.

“I have also directed members of the Divine Mandate Movement to vote massively for Atiku/Obi in the February 16th, presidential election.”