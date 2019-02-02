Imama set to take over U-23 Eagles

El-Kanemi Warriors of Maiduguri coach, Imama Amapakabo has been confirmed as the interim manager of Nigeria’s under-23 national team.

Imama, who is currently an assistant coach in the Super Eagles’ technical crew, will now lead the new-look ‘Dream Team’ for their African U-23 Cup of Nations qualifier against Libya.

This much was revealed by Eagles’ tactician, Gernot Rohr, who declared categorically that Imama will step out in place of suspended first assistant coach, Salisu Yusuf for the game against Libya in March.

Imama, who is an ex-international goalkeeper, will now start compiling a list of players that would be invited to camp mid-next month, with some foreign-based players also expected, ahead of the match against Libya.

It is a step up for Imama, who assisted Yusuf with the home-based Eagles and played a key role in guiding the team to silver at the Championship of African Nations (CHAN 2018) in Morocco.