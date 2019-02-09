I will fight criminals to a standstill in Lagos – CP Muazu Zubairu

By Emma Nnadozie, Crime Editor

Newly posted Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Zubairu Muazu, yesterday, assured that he will ensure a secured and crime- free environment in Lagos and vowed to fight criminals to a standstill.

CP Muazu who was addressing reporters at the Command headquarters, Ikeja also assured that there will be no room for criminals to operate freely in the state. According to him, my mission in Lagos is to continue to fight crime. Lagos is not an easy place. So, we can’t take things for granted. I am going to continue with the solid foundation laid by my predecessor to ensure we reduce crime to the barest minimum.

“My mission is to provide a secure environment for Lagosians. They need to exercise their franchise in a free environment and I will make sure I work with all my men to ensure that no Lagosian is disenfranchised. Everybody will cast their votes in a free, secured environment. There are two things involved, either criminals become good citizens and enjoy Lagos or they quit Lagos, because there is no room for crime in Lagos as far as I remain the CP here.

“My predecessor laid a solid foundation fighting crime in Lagos. We are going to build on what he has done. He is presently in Abuja on an official engagement at the Force headquarters. The handover notes are ready. As soon as he returns from Abuja, we are going to formally handover.”

Speaking about the visit of the President to Lagos and the forthcoming elections in the country, CP Muazu said; “I met with my officers this morning, and the agenda is tomorrow’s meeting with Mr. President and partly on is the election. My men are working on a very strict order which they have gotten before I arrived, and I am satisfied with it. Everybody is going to be involved to ensure Lagos is safe”.

On how he will check the excesses of his men, he stated: “The Nigeria police have put in place machineries to reduce corruption among police in Nigeria right from Force headquarters, and that is what we are going to put in place in Lagos. The same structures I will use in Lagos to ensure that I reduce crimes to the barest minimum. We have units being set up by the Force headquarters to check excesses among police officers. We will use the same structures.