I was anointed presidential candidate by late Shehu Yar’Adua in 1993 – Atiku

Bashir Bello

As the Presidential campaign train of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) hits Katsina State, President Muhammadu Buhari’s home state, the former Vice President and PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has wooed the support of indigenes on the need to elect him the next president and fulfill the unachieved dream of the late Shehu Musa Yar’Adua.

This was as Atiku said, the late Shehu Musa Yar’Adua anointed him the presidential candidate in 1993, but could not fulfill his dream before his death.

The former Vice President while addressing the party faithful who thronged the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium in Katsina, told them to help the late Yar’Adua achieve his dream by voting him and making him the next president in the country.

According to him, “I was introduced into politics by late Shehu Musa Yar’Adua of blessed memory and I grew up in politics in Katsina.

“Later, late Shehu anointed me as the presidential candidate in 1993.

“Today, it is time to fulfill the dream of late Shehu Musa Yar’Adua. Would you help Shehu achieve his unfulfilled dream?” Atiku said.

He continued when he said the APC-led government have not fulfilled its campaign promises.

“The APC, three and half years ago, came here to promise you that they will restore the economy, improve security and unemployment, but they have failed.

“I am assuring you that if elected, we would restore the security, address the issue of unemployment and by the time that is done, we must have addressed hunger in the country.

“We would closely work with Lado (Katsina governorship candidate) to achieve this together in the state level,” Atiku stated.