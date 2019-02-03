Health: Buhari, stronger than many Nigerian men – Campaign Council

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Muhammadu Buhari Presidential Campaign Council has allayed fears about the health of the president, saying he remained fit and even stronger than many Nigerian men.

Deputy Director General of the Council, Arch Waziri Bulama disclosed this at the weekend while speaking with journalists in Abuja.

“I think the President from the way he works in this campaign has shown that he is stronger than many average men in this country. This is a man at that age, flying from city to city and at least two cities every day of the week, commissioning projects, meeting traditional rulers, stakeholders and still returning to attend to other state functions and other groups in the Aso Villa.

He again flies out the following morning, showing no sign of stress, no sign of weakness. President Buhari is healthy, very strong and alive to the task and proudly giving the kind of leadership and presence we need in this campaign”, he stated.

Tinubu not sidelined from Campaigns

“The presidential campaign council is organised and structured in such a manner that all our leaders are part of the campaign organisation. For you understand the role assigned to Asiwaju Tinubu, the campaign is structured to suit every member.

“You can recall that the reason Mr President said that Tinubu should co-chair the campaign is because he would not want to allow the state duty to suffers during the campaign. Therefore, on issues that require his attention but will not available because of state duties, we should reach out and refer to Tinubu.

Organising the campaign has many issues around it and we must know that organising a campaign is an ad-hoc exercise and a temporary arrangement with the main of mobilising and sensitising to bring out as many Nigerians as possible to participate in this election.

“We have issues of campaign message, issues of logistics and many other activities involved in carrying out the campaign. So, it is because of these that the president said that where we don’t have access to him or is not available to take certain decisions in respect of the campaign, we should get across to Asiwaju.

“We have so far done that successfully, we have carried out a very seamless exercise and Asiwaju has appeared in many cities and made interventions as the leader of our party and as statesman. If there are issues that require his message to Nigerians, he appears and made those states.

He was in Maiduguri two weeks ago where he made a long appearance addressing the crowd. He also appears wherever necessary. He was in most other outings across the country. I want to say that our campaign is cohesive, focused and united. Our leaders are one and committed to the success of President Buhari, success our party and the success of all the candidates contesting on the platform of our party”, Bulama added.