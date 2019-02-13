Halogen introduces new subsidiary, Avant Halogen, for talent risk mgt

By Etop Ekanem

As part of its transformation, Halogen Security Company Limited, Nigeria’s leading enterprise security risk management solution company, has announced its new identity management and outsourcing solutions company, Avant Halogen.

With the emergence of Avant Halogen, Halogen talent risk management has evolved into a full-fledged subsidiary with specialist focus on identity management, background and due diligence checks and outsourcing solutions.

In its rich history, these Halogen services have gathered extensive experiences and supported many reputable organizations, across the Nigerian business landscape, to better manage outsourcing, identity management and due diligence services.

Speaking on the new company, Halogen’s Group Managing Director, Mr. Wale Olaoye said:“We are delighted to announce the birth of a new company from Halogen Group – Avant Halogen. The new company is a product of the deep transformation at Halogen Security. This is a redefinition of our unique talent risk management services.

“The new company is empowered to deliver best-in-class services in the area of identity management and talent risk solution for Nigerian and West African economic landscape. Avant’s vision will be driven by professionals with track records in the industry. In line with our avowed cardinal principles of professionalism, integrity, passion, and excellence, Avant Halogen is positioned to excel as a market leader in Nigeria and ambitious global player in enterprise risk reduction on employment and identity management.”

On his part, Head of Business,Avant Halogen, Mr. Chigbo Okeke, said: “We are happy to let the world know that Avant Halogen has hit the ground running. Avant Halogen promises to bring innovative and digital talent risk management solutions with cutting-edge offerings aimed at improving business. Avant will continuously provide clients with optimal services and enhance their profitability through our highly trained and dedicated workforce.”