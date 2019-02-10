GYC holds Divine Rewards 2019

Goodness of Yahweh Church Inc. (Testifiers’ Chapel Int’l) annual prophetic and rewarding gathering of God’s people tagged ‘Divine Rewards’ comes up Sunday, February 17.

The programme with a theme: Omnipotent God, will take place at the church premises, Km1, Ohore1, off Effurun/Sapele Expressway, by Aziza junction, near Subo Garden Hotel, Ohore 1 – Effurun, Delta State at 2:00pm.

According to the presiding pastor, Prophet Paul Unuavworho, it is a unique divine platform where God rewards His people in the body of Christ with good things of life such as fruit of the womb, marital partner, appointment, deliverance, supernatural healing, career/business breakthrough, promotion, victory, miracle job, among others.

Prophet Unuavworho and other men of God will be ministering in the yearly event which has recorded outstanding testimonie and this year’s edition will feature release of ‘Mantle of Leadership’ and rendering of praises with soul touching worship.

