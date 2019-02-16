Group urges Ofa to run for elective position

A political pressure group under the auspices of Urhobo Youth Mandate, UYM, has appealed to Dr. Ogheneochuko Henry Ofa, to contest for an elective position come 2023 general elections.

The group who made the appeal through the state chairman, Comrade Randy Temishe, said Ofa’s exemplary life style is a symbol of hope for the youths, hence the call became imperative to contest for elective position to continue his charitable work.

The group’s chairman, Temishe who said Ofa is synonymous youth development, pointed out that while serving as member of the Delta State Post Primary Education Board and former Commissioner, DESOPADEC, he has been a source of hope to a lot of youths who thought there was no reason to live.

Buhari committed to implementation of FUPRE Act – Agbi

Temishe who explained that the call for their leader to contest for an elective position has become necessary, said if he could be of immense assistance to Urhobo youths with appointments, that the sky will be their limit if he occupies an elective position.

Speaking further, he said, “We have seen a lot of Urhobo sons before we are clamouring for our leader, Chief Oghenechuko Henry Ofa to come and contest because the man is a source of hope not only to Urhobo, but Nigerian youths without discrimination and we have confidence that his emergence in any elective position will raise Urhobo youths.

“We are not seeing 2023 as a long period of time as people thought, that is why we are calling on all youths across Urhobo land to start working towards the time because the only man who has brought smile to the faces of Urhobo youths is Ofa and that is why we are appealing to him torun for elective position.”