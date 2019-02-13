Group drums support of Buhari

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

WARRI: A pro Buhari group, Delta Rescue Mission for Buhari, has lauded the federal government for its Trader Moni program, saying it is already strengthening small businesses across the country.

Director General of the body, Mr Martins Mukoro in a statement Wednesday in Warri, Delta state enjoined Nigerians to re elect President Buhari, stressing that his anti graft war had saved the nation huge amount of money that would have been plundered , adding that the federal government through its N-Power Program had been able to employ about 500,000 Nigerian graduates .

He also commended the Buhari led federal government for its feeding program for pupils , saying it has increased school enrolment in several parts of the country

“Buhari took us from a one product and oil dependent economy to a diversified economy. From spending billions of dollars on rice importation and from being the biggest rice importing nation in the world to becoming the biggest rice producer in Africa and the 6th largest in the world

The implementation of the BVN by President Buhari eliminated 75,000 ghost workers from the civil service thereby saving Nigeria so much yearly “