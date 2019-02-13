Goldberg hosts Unlimited Faaji in Ondo

By Princewill Ekwujuru

Goldberg Lager Beer, from the stables of Nigerian Breweries Plc thrilled the city of Akure with Unlimited Faaji showing brand loyalists that despite the end of the yuletide season the celebration continues.

The event which is a spectacle of culture, arts and music was held at the Democracy Park Akure.

The Brand Manager, Goldberg, Olufunmilayo Ogunbodede said: “Goldberg Lager has various activities centered around aiding consumers and brand loyalists celebration. We at NB are quite relentless with our efforts and as such we have put together this Unlimited Faaji event for residents of Akure. Delivering highly engaging and memorable moments to our consumers is something we take immense pride in, and I know the audience all round have had a good time.”

The event was anchored by Nollywood actor and Goldberg ambassador, Odunlade Adekola featuring artists such as Leye Williams, Tope Ajani and Remi Aluko who were on ground to thrill the audience.