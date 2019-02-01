God will continue to rule the affairs of Nigeria — Okowa

Delta State Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has called on Nigerians to put their trust in God in the running of the affairs of the country.

Governor Okowa stated this yesterday in Asaba at praise, worship and prayer concert organized by the Delta State Chapter of Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) tagged “In His Presence… There is a fullness of Joy!”

The Governor who was accompanied by top government functionaries thanked God for the prevailing peace in the Delta State and Nigeria in general and noted that it is only when the people put their trust in God that He rules in the affairs of the nation.

“I am convinced that this praise concert will open a new vista for our dear state. In this state God has done a lot for us, what can we give back to him other than praises and thanksgiving!”, Governor Okowa said.

“I thank God that today’s praise concert coincides with the day we had our PDP Presidential Campaign in Delta State, I am confident in the name of God that the battle is won already. We will continue to render praises unto our God because all things work for good for those who love God, with the God that we serve we shall overcome them again,” he added.

Archbishop God-Do-Well Avwomakpa in his sermon taken from Psalms 34:1-6 urged Christians to praise God at all times, noting that with praise and worship to God, Nigeria’s leadership challenges will come to past.

Senior Pastor of the Rock of Ages Assembly, Benin, Pastor Charles Osazuwa in the second message titled “Winning without fighting” taken from Exodus 14:14 thanked Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for enthroning God in Delta State. He noted that as Christians we can win any battle without fighting as God can fight for those who put their trust in Him.

Chairman ALGON, Delta State Chapter, Hon. Itiako Ikpokpo said the programme was organised to commit Delta State and Nigeria into the hands of God especially as the general election approaches. Prayers were said for Nigeria and Delta State for the peaceful conduct of the 2019 general elections.