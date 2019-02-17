God not finished with Nigeria — Apostle Suleman

Apostle Johnson Suleman said the sudden postponement of the elections was divinely mandated.

In a two-minute video on the social media, Suleman said the postponement of the elections did confirm the message he received on January 10, 2019 and relayed to his congregation and the public via the video that the conduct of the 2019 general elections was shaky.

In the said video clip, the Edo State born General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries (OFM) was heard telling his audience: “You will be shocked. They will fight themselves. They will be against themselves. They will shame themselves. Can I surprise you? If we do not pray well, I don’t see election. I saw a date that was shifted if we don’t pray. They will give you reasons; there was security threat, there was violence, and because of these we are moving the elections forward. It is just a scam.”