Go and vote, IPOB tells Igbo

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Nnewi

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB has called of its earlier order of election boycott in Biafraland, saying that all its terms and conditions for lifting the ban on election in Biafra land have been met by those who wanted the ban to be lifted.

IPOB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful disclosed that the decision was taken after a brief emergency meeting of the Directorate of States, DOS, of IPOB, which had in attendance its leader and Director of Radio Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

It therefore urges all Igbo to go out today and discharge their civic responsibilities by participating in electoral process.

The IPOB statement read, “It is important we notify the world at large and the indefatigable global IPOB family in particular that the leadership of IPOB has called-off the election boycott in Biafraland.

“After a brief emergency session of the Directorate of State,DOS, late last night, presided over by our leader, where it was determined that all our terms and conditions had been met by those wishing us to lift the ban on voting, it was unanimously agreed that the boycott should be lifted.

“The signed document agreeing to IPOB terms and conditions are in our possession and will be made public in due course. We therefore state with utmost sense of responsibility and pride that IPOB has accomplished what no other people or group has been able to do in the history of our people.”

IPOB further stated that agreement to its terms and conditions will go down as the defining moment when the irreversible restoration of Biafra was firmly entrenched in the subconscious of all and sundry.”

IPOB said “all efforts by our detractors and opponents to blackmail and intimidate us failed and they have now realized we are a super-structure that cannot be blackmailed nor intimidated into conceding an inch without getting what we want.

“We regret the lateness of this agreement that led to the calling off of the election boycott at the eleventh hour, but it must be seen as a negotiating ploy designed to wear IPOB down which failed woefully. We stood very firm and got every concession we asked for in line with what our leadership outlined in numerous recent broadcasts by our leader. “If there were any doubt before regarding the potency of IPOB, this successful outcome has dispelled all of it. Therefore it is full steam ahead towards Biafra restoration because IPOB has achieved something most people thought was impossible. IPOB worldwide has proven that the impossible is achievable with dedication and demonstrable sense of purpose.

“Our leadership made it clear on many occasions that unless our terms and conditions were met, the elections will be boycotted. Having met those conditions, our leadership lifted the boycott late Friday night.

“The leadership hereby commend the worldwide IPOB family, especially our legendary volunteers, our fathers, mothers and e-warriors that battled the enemy to standstill. We salute their doggedness, resoluteness and resilience towards this fight for Biafra freedom and this greatest achievement we have so far made. Our struggle for total Biafra independence has been enhanced as a result of this.”