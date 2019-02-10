Giant broom: Go erect your own symbol, APC tells PDP

By Anthony Ogbonna

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has said that it is not responsible for the giant broom erected at the Abuja City gate, and urged the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to go erect its own symbol if it is miffed by it.

Some Nigerians, Saturday, took to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, to react to the giant broom erected at the city gate in Abuja.

Notable among those who reacted to the massive broom was the PDP.

In a statement by its national publicity secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP had condemned the erection of the giant broom, accusing the APC of deliberately mounting the statue of the broom near the national monument to impose itself on the consciousness of the people.

But in a swift response to the PDP’s accusation, the APC’s publicity secretary, Mallam Lanre Isa-Onilu, in an exclusive chat with Channels Television, told the PDP to go erect its own symbol if it is miffed by the giant broom symbol.

He, however, said that the giant broom was erected by Nigerians who support the Buhari-led administration.

Meanwhile, below are tweets from some Nigerians who reacted to the giant broom:

.@ProfOsinbajo: Sir, Nigerians say we can’t point to a single project initiated, started and completed by our administration in the last 4 years.@MBuhari: Osunbade, ask them to go and see the big broom at Abuja City Gate. Retweet to #SweepOutBuhari pic.twitter.com/8NxrqKaUjd — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) 8 February 2019

They have erected a giant broom at Unity Park near Transcorps Hilton in the centre of Abuja and another one directly in front of the city gate.The broom is the symbol of the ruling APC and a symbol of witchcraft.They are invoking dark forces to stay in power but they will fail. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) 8 February 2019

WORLD LARGEST BROOM Attention: @GWR This is the Largest Broom anybody or group has ever erecting anywhere in the world. This is work of some group of volunteers of @OfficialAPCNg . It deserves your recognition and honour Location : Abuja

Date : 02/07/19 pic.twitter.com/WhEIsT4fWf — magaji ishaku (@ishaku_magaji) 9 February 2019

Why are you people complaining because of this ordinary broom at City Gate? From tomorrow, helicopters will be flying all over Abuja and dropping brooms on everyone’s roof. We die here! pic.twitter.com/TGseuwJ94S — Parodisent General Buhari (@TheMbuhari) 8 February 2019

I hope @OfficialAPCNg is okay ? How do you erect your party emblem in front of a national monument like the Abuja city gate? PDP never tried this rubbish in all their 18 years in power. pic.twitter.com/6GpTFbXelF — Ramz (@ManLikeDavidd) 9 February 2019

Just 1 week to the general elections, the failed @OfficialAPCNg led federal government has erected a statute of a broom at the city gate in Abuja. This is shameful and ridiculous. It’s now clear that he whom the gods wants to destroy, they first make mad. Vote @atiku pic.twitter.com/3hiVllrcWL — ibu thomas🇳🇬 (@Hailfinger1) 8 February 2019

Erecting the symbol of APC in front of the Abuja city gate to say the least is impunity taken too far. Is @OfficialAPCNg logo/symbol same as Nigeria’s symbol? @OfficialPDPNig spent 16 years at the centre but did not desecrate Nigeria’s identity and unity. pic.twitter.com/w23XVGT9qq — Jim™️ (@jimbiochore) 9 February 2019

ABUJA NEW MODERN CITY GATE President Mohammed Buhari greatest achievement for the past 3years is erecting a giant broom in Abuja The APC has littered every part of Abuja with Buhari posters and Bill board, the pressure is so high @YemieFASH pic.twitter.com/kvdsttEDhg — Usman Okai Austin (@PDPNYF) 8 February 2019

If this broom was in Port Harcourt, a bonfire would be happening right about now. Abuja people are too chill abeg. pic.twitter.com/D75LTzIVM9 — Brian Deji Adeyanju (@BrianJDennis) 8 February 2019