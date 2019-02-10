Breaking News
Giant broom: Go erect your own symbol, APC tells PDP

On 8:13 pm

By Anthony Ogbonna

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has said that it is not responsible for the giant broom erected at the Abuja City gate, and urged the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to go erect its own symbol if it is miffed by it.
Some Nigerians, Saturday, took to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, to react to the giant broom erected at the city gate in Abuja.

Notable among those who reacted to the massive broom was the PDP.

In a statement by its national publicity secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP had condemned the erection of the giant broom, accusing the APC of deliberately mounting the statue of the broom near the national monument to impose itself on the consciousness of the people.

But in a swift response to the PDP’s accusation, the APC’s publicity secretary, Mallam Lanre Isa-Onilu, in an exclusive chat with Channels Television, told the PDP to go erect its own symbol if it is miffed by the giant broom symbol.

He, however, said that the giant broom was erected by Nigerians who support the Buhari-led administration.

Meanwhile, below are tweets from some Nigerians who reacted to the giant broom:

