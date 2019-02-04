FSOT inducts new occupational therapists

By Gabriel Olawale

Federal School of Occupational Therapy, FSOT, has inducted another set of students to assist clients with physical and psychiatric conditions to enable them reach their maximum level of function and independence in all aspects of daily living.

Speaking during the Matriculation ceremony of 2018/2019 session, Medical Director, Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba, Dr Oluwayemi Ogun said that unlike other types of therapy, occupational therapy takes a holistic approach and deals with the whole person rather than focusing on one specific problem area.

Ogun who was represented by the Head of Clinical Service, Dr Olugbenga Owoeye explained that the school runs a professional Diploma Programme that leads to the award of Diploma in Occupational Therapy,

“The certificate obtained qualifies you as an Occupational Therapy Assistant. At the end of your Diploma Programme, you will have to go further and obtain your degrees and qualify as full-fledged occupational therapy practitioners.

“You are the 14th set to be admitted into our school, the first of its kind in Nigeria and the West Africa sub-region. The school is one of the two schools operated by the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba. The second is the school of Post-Basic Psychiatric Nursing.

Corroborating her view, the Acting Principal of FSOT, Mr Adeoso Akinwole that the school was created out of necessity as rehabilitation processes is incomplete without occupational therapist.

“In Nigeria, once you are unlucky to be tight down by illness you discover that you are on your own and up till now we still have lesser number of professional that can take care of timing population that need this services.

“Fifteen years down the line that this school was set up, it is only Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, that is offering degree programme in Medical Rehabilitation/ Occupational Therapy. So we are calling for more involvement of tertiary institutions in offering the degree in the specialisation.