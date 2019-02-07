FRSC trains Peace Mass Transit drivers for safe driving

In order to ensure optimal performance on the highways, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has partnered the Peace Mass Transit (PMT) Limited to flag off training for its drivers across the country.

Speaking on Monday at the flag off of the PMT drivers’ training held at its headquarters, Emene, Enugu, the Vice Chairman, PMT, Chief Mrs. Emilia Onyishi said: “It is our duty to train and retrain drivers, and put them in the best possible conditions to minimize and possibly eliminate avoidable accidents on the highway.”

“Over 2000 drivers of PMT are expected to be retrained in the first phase and the training is expected to last for 6 weeks,” she said.

She pledged that PMT would spare no resources to ensure the safety of its drivers and passengers.

She explained that besides the training retraining programme conducted by officers of the FRSC, the company also has a regular retraining schedule religiously observed by the Peace Mass Safety Manager.

She said: “PMT has a daily training programme for drivers who come for routine maintenance, like the type conducted by FRSC, the regulators of our sector.

Mrs. Onyishi who urged the drivers to take advantage of the training exercise, noting that most of the resource persons from the FRSC were well trained.

“It is not because you have not been doing well; the training is important so we can do better”, she said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ugah Anthony Okoronkwo, who represented the State Commandant of FRSC, commended PMT for regular training and retraining its drivers, urging them not to relent in their efforts, stressing that no investment in the quest to preserve human lives was too much.

He said: “The FRSC being the leading agency in safety on highways is here to give you good training and make you all better professional drivers.”

Representatives of sister agency, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) were also present at the commencement of the ongoing training.