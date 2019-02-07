First Lady solicits support for Buhari`s re-election

The Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has solicited support for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari in the forthcoming election.

Mrs Buhari made the appeal on Thursday when she led members of All Progressives Congress (APC) Women and Youths Presidential Campaign team to the palace of some traditional rulers in Abuja.

She was represented by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration, Dr Hajo Sani.

The first lady said the campaign tour was aimed at galvanising support for the re-election of Buhari in the Feb. 16 presidential election.

The team visited the palaces of Esu of Bwari, Ibrahim Yaro as well as Sarkin Bwari, Alhaji Awwal Ijakoro.

She assured them of the determination of the Buhari administration to consolidate on the successes recorded in the areas of infrastructure, agriculture, among others.

In their separate responses, the Sarkin Bwari, Jakoro, expressed appreciation to the campaign team for identifying with the palace.

The Esu of Bwari, Yaro also commended the team for identifying with the palace, and assured that the people would be mobilised to participate in the electoral process.

APC supporters, mostly women and youths, besieged the venue to welcome the delegation.

The supporters chanted solidarity songs using different inscriptions to express their support for the re-election of Buhari.

On the team were the wife of Nasarawa State Governor, Mrs Mairo Al-Makura, wife of former Military Administrator of Lagos State, Mrs Munira Buba Marwa, as well as wife of the Chief of Staff to the President, Hajiya Hauwa-Kulu Abba Kyari, among others (NAN).