Fighting corruption in Nigeria is difficult , says Buhari

Ado Ekiti – President Muhammadu Buhari said in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday that in spite of the difficulty his administration was facing in the fight against corruption, it would not be discouraged.



“We are fighting corruption but it has not been easy. “But we told the security agencies to keep tab on those on our watch list and ensure that no stone is left unturned to ensuring that those who have cases to answer do not escape justice,’’ Buhari said as he campaigned for re-election.

The president who was with the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and other senior party members, told the mammoth crowd at the 15,000 capacity Ekiti Pavilion that he would not be discouraged to rid the country of graft as he promised in 2015.

He said that in addition to the fight against corruption, his administration had made efforts in the last three and a half years to revamp the economy and rebuild social infrastructure, such as roads, rail services and power generation.

Buhari said he was conscious of the promises he made four years ago, particularly the ones that had to do

with corruption, insecurity and economic diversification.

“As part of our promises, we are building roads, rail lines ,fighting corruption . We introduced Treasury Single Account and increased power supply, so Nigerians can have their own businesses.

“I want to be grateful to Ekiti voters because the two times I came here, I achieved successes . I came here in 2014 and I also came here to campaign for Fayemi, he won the governorship election, so I thank you”, he said.

The president said the efforts in infrastructure repair had started yielding positive results and urged the people to vote for All Progressives Congress(APC) to fully deliver on its promises.

Other party leaders at the rally were governors Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Gboyega Oyetola, (Osun), Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo State), Rotimi Akeredolu, (Ondo State) and Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun).

Also at the rally were a former Interim National Chairman of APC, Chief Bisi Akande, the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Afenifere Leader, Ayo Fasanmi and Chief Olusola Oke, a party chieftain.

At the rally, a former deputy governor of Ekiti, Chief Abiodun Aluko, formally defected to APC and so did some members of Ekiti State House of Assembly, who moved from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The lawmakers who were led by the Speaker, Mr Ebenezer Alagbada, are Mrs Cecelia Dada representing Ilejemeje Constituency and Mr Olanrewaju Olayanju from Emure Constituency.

In his address, Osinbajo said it was sad that Nigeria earned 383 billion dollars from crude oil sales between 2010 and 2014 under the leadership of Dr Goodluck Jonathan but failed to use it wisely.

“That was when we had the highest (earning) but nothing was done with it.

“If that money had been utilised judiciously, all the roads, rail lines and employment we are creating would have long been in place for Nigerians.

” Buhari built three refineries as Minister of Petroleum under military era. No government has ever added one, not even during the 16 years of PDP.

“Don’t let them deceive you, vote for a president you can trust, that is President Buhari,” Osinbajo advised.

He said that youth employment was paramount to Buhari’s government and that was the reason the administration brought about N-power scheme to empower young graduates.

The National Chairman of APC, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, said it would be a big mistake if Nigerians elected the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in the Feb. 16 poll.



Oshiomhole said Atiku owed Nigerians explanation over the alleged stealing of millions of dollars belonging to

Petroleum Trust Development Fund which he supervised during the regime of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Fasanmi and Akande described the Reuben Fasoranti-led faction of Afenifere which endorsed Atiku, as political jobbers, who should not be taken serious.

Fayemi promised the president that he would win in Ekiti and other South-West states in the coming election and urged residents to vote massively for him.

.

“The Buhari-led government is planning to expand Ado-Akure road, complete the federal housing units, the federal secretariat and also extend the Lagos-Kano rail line to our dear state

” We therefore have no option than to return President Buhari, because Ekiti people are progressives,” he said. (NAN)