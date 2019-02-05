Feb 25 for suit against Itsekiri Regional Devt Council

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—JUSTICE R. D. Harriman of Delta State High Court sitting in Warri has adjourned till February 25 for pre-trial conference in the suit by Chief Rita Lori-Ogbebor and others against the Itsekiri Regional Development Council, IRDC.

The plaintiff is praying the court to stop the defendants from accessing and disbursing N2.1 billon paid by Chevron into Keystone Bank Plc for Itsekiri oil producing communities.

Justice Harriman also dismissed a joinder motion filed by the Aja- Edede community seeking to be joined as claimants in the suit by Chief Lori-Ogbebor and others.

While dismissing the motion, Justice Harriman said the suit by Chief Lori-Ogbebor could be determined without the Aja-Edede community being joined, adding that since they had filed a suit against Chevron at the Federal High Court, Warrri, the one before the court was, therefore, an abuse of court process. The court also awarded N20,000 against them in favour of the claimant, Chief Lori-Ogbebor and others.

Also, the judge dismissed the preliminary objection filed by Keystone Bank, a defendant in the case against the Motion on Notice filed by the claimants (Chief Lori-Ogbebor and others ) for an “order for discovery by interrogatories “ with N20,000 cost awarded in favour of the claimant Chief Lori-Ogbebor and co against Keystone bank.

Commenting on the development, lead counsel to the claimants, Mr. Peter Aihiokhai, expressed hope that justice will come to the oil-producing Itsekiri communities that have suffered tremendous hardship despite the gains of the rich oil depo-sits in their communities.