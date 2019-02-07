F/Eagles have qualities to replace Super Eagles – Chukwu

Super Eagles former coach, Christian Chukwu has said that the current squad of Flying Eagles possess the right qualities to replace the Super Eagles in the future.

Chukwu, who made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, described the performance of the Flying Eagles as “exceptional” in their match against South Africa in the ongoing AFCON U-20 tournament.

He, however, pointed out that the team’s finishing should be worked on ahead of their next encounter, saying the improvement in their scoring abilities would make them the team hard to beat during the tournament.

“The Flying Eagles I see playing in Niger Republic are good as future Super Eagles.

“What the coach needs to work on now very seriously is finishing,” Chukwu said.

The former Green Eagles captain also urged the players to embrace team work during their match against the host country, Niger Republic which is their last group match.

Flying Eagles will have to play their final group game before they can be assured of a place in the semi-finals of the ongoing U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

Qualification for the semi-finals enables a national team to pick up one of the four tickets for the World Cup.

The Coach Paul Aigbogun-tutored side were held to a barren draw by South Africa on Tuesday at the Seyni Koutche Stadium in Niamey.