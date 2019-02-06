Expoze MD, Ademola Adetona, to speak at Social Media Week

The Managing Director, EXPOZE Nigeria, Africa’s first Social Media Agency, Mr Ademola Adetona, has been chosen as one of the main speakers at the forthcoming Social Media Week Lagos 2019.

Adetona will be speaking on the theme: “Measuring The Returns On Your Social Media Investments” on February 7, 2019, at the Lagos Oriental Hotel, Victoria lsland, Lagos.

The MD of EXPOZE will feature at the popular digital conference alongside other high profile guest speakers such as Marketing Manager, OPPO Mobile Nigeria, Nengi Akinola, Founder Social Prefect, Chiamaka Obuekwe, Creative Director, 24 Apparel, Temitayo Eyitayo and CEO, Syracuse Digital, Sunkanmi Ola.

ALSO READ: Elections: Discourage your husbands, children from electoral violence, Fayemi’s wife tells Women

Mr Adetona, who is the convener of the Annual Lagos Digital Summit, is one of the leading voices on digital and social media marketing in Nigeria. He studied Animal Science at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

He prepared for a career in his field with the launch of Expoze Magazine back in 2008. Over 8 years in his area of expertise, the company has not stopped thriving in delivering the best strategic online presence to her client.

Adetona has proffered Online Presence, Reputation Management, Guerilla Marketing, Viral Campaigns and Gatekeeping services to multinationals and Nigerian brands.

A multiple award winner, Adetona is a recipient of the prestigious MARKETING EDGE Brands & Advertising Excellence Awards for Outstanding Young Digital Entrepreneur of the Year 2018. In 2017, he won the Tush Awards for Influencer of the Year and the MAYA Awards as Strategist of the Year. He was also nominated for the ‘Prize for New Media’ category at the highly coveted Futures Awards Africa.

The Social Media Week Lagos is considered Africa’s largest digital media & tech event, attracting tens of thousands of startup and digital and tech entrepreneurs. Last year, the event registered over 20,000 attendees across the week and had an online social reach of 646 million.

SMW Lagos week-long programming focuses on ideas, trends, insights, business practices and policy that leverage technology to transform industries and communities across Africa.