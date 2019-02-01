Emodi seeks patronage of indigenous schools

By Joseph Erunke

FOREMOST educationist and founder of Brickhall School, Senator Joy Emodi,has called on Nigerians to start patronising local schools instead of foreign ones.

Emodi urged parents to start sending their wards to schools in Nigeria, saying there were many indigenous schools with high education standard that can stand shoulder to shoulder with the preferred ones in western nations.

Speaking on the sideline of recent event held to mark the end of the 2018 academic calendar for Brickhall School, Emodi,who chaired the Senate Committee on Education when she was elected to serve her Anambra North Senatorial District between 2005 and 2010, insisted that it was time for parents to start looking back home for quality education for their wards.

According to her:”That quality and standard of education you are looking for outside the country can be got here in Nigeria. We have schools here in Nigeria that can give you those things that you want outside for your children. And until we start looking for them,we will not know that we have them here.”