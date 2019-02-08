Electricity: TCN commissions first offshore substation

By Prince Okafor

In furtherance to its mandate of connecting the whole nation to the national grid as well as improving its wheeling capacity, Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, yesterday, commissioned its first offshore substation in Ilashe Island, Oriade Local Government Development Area, LCDA, in Lagos State.

The project, being the first offshore based project wholly executed by TCN engineers in Nigeria, will deliver about 24 Megawatts, MW, power to Ilashe, Ibese, Ikare, Igbologun and Ilado Odo communities.

Speaking during the commissioning, of a brand new 1x30MVA/132/33KV transmission Substation, Minister for Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said: “To connect electricity over the lagoon was handled by staff in TCN while making adequate efforts not to interfere with the natural navigation over the lagoon.

“What we expect is reduced cost of doing business and less usage of generators, under the franchise of Eko Distribution Company because we have introduced a transmission handshake, and we expect to see reduced cost of business.”

The minister also noted that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved 108 meter suppliers and installers, calling on the Eko Distribution Company to immediately supply prepaid meters to the community,

It was gathered that TCN through the support of the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, in December 2017, decided to site a 132/33kv substation at Ilashe, Kobena, in Oriade Local Council Development Area of Lagos State.

TCN also noted that the location of Ilashe and its sister communities, between the Lagoon and the ocean make it a prime candidate for expansion and growth of tourism in Lagos State, and Nigeria in general, provided there is adequate power supply.

“In December, 2017, the General Manager (Transmission), Lagos Region of TCN, Engr. Geoffrey Nwokeye, inaugurated a Taskforce of In-House Engineers headed by Engr. L.I. Adebola.

“The Taskforce was given November 2018, delivery timeline for completion of the green-field Ilashe 132/33kV Substation. The Taskforce immediately commenced the design of the substation and regularization of all papers for the land donated to TCN by Ilashe Community.”

Meanwhile, the Managing Director, TCN, Gur Muhammed said that, “TCN used to be the weakness link in the power value chain, we are not saying we have solved our problems, but we have plans on how to solve the problems.

“The projects was done by TCN engineering staff, when we asked some contractor for an estimate for this project, we were given over one billion. However, the project was completed and commissioned with just N150 million.

On his part, Oba Abdulfatai Adisa, the royal majesty of Ilashe said: “I do not know that this will be possible. Even after approving three hectare of land to them, I thought it will take 10 yes when it started.

“This is a good development to my community and we are thoroughly happy that we can finally see electricity in our homes.”