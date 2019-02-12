Elections: Obiano calls for adequate security in polling units

Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra has appealed to security agencies to ensure the deployment of adequate personnel in polling units in the state during the forthcoming general election.

Obiano, represented by his deputy, Dr Nkem Okeke made the call at a stakeholders’ forum organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday in Awka.

He said available intelligence showed that some people were planning to ferment trouble during the election.

The governor also appealed to INEC to ensure that the card reader machines to be used for the election remain functional and urged it to conduct the election in an unbiased manner.

Obiano advised electorate in the state to come out massively to exercise their franchise.

Also speaking, Dr Nkwachukwu Orji, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, said 2.4 million voters were registered for the election.

Orji, however, said it was worrisome that in spite of the figure the state had not recorded beyond 25 percent voters’ turn out in any election since 1999.

He disclosed that 25, 712 ad hoc staff had been engaged for the conduct of the election in 5,720 polling units across the state.

He also announced that a total of 191, 344 Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) were not collected even when the deadline was extended to Feb.11.

“The uncollected cards will be kept in the custody of the Central Bank of Nigeria till after the general election,’’ he said.

Orji said the commission was ready and willing to conduct free, fair and credible election.

Mr Mustapha Dandaura, the state Commissioner of Police assured that security agencies would adhere to professional ethics during the election.

He said that police had already mapped out plans to tackle possible security challenge in all identified flash points in the state.(NAN)