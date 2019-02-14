Elections: NPS beefs up security in Enugu prisons

The Nigerian Prisons Service (NPS) says security it has beefed up security in prison yards across Enugu State ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

The Presidential/National Assembly and the Governorship/State Assembly elections will hold on Feb. 16 and March 2 respectively.

The Controller of NPS, Enugu State Command, Mr Ndubuisi Ogbodo, disclosed this to NAN in Enugu on Thursday.

Ogbodo noted the need for additional deployment of personnel, especially the armed squad in all the prison yards under the command.

He also noted that the effort was being supported with deployment of armed mobile policemen and those of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

“The joint security committee for the election has found out that the prison can be a soft target for miscreants and hoodlums that might want to foment trouble during the elections.

“So, being pro-active, the committee decided to deploy more security personnel and further fortify the prison yards in the state,’’ he said.

Ogbodo, however, urged residents of the state to come out en masse and perform their civic duty by voting candidates of their choice without fear or favour.

“The Nigerian Prisons Service and other sister security agencies will provide adequate protection for all,’’ he said.

t Enugu State has four prisons -Enugu, Nsukka, Oji River and Eziagu Farm Settlement Prison.