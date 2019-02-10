Election: stick to primary assignment Tinubu tells Observers

By Jeremiah Urowayino

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has urged observers to stick to their primary assignment ahead of the forthcoming general election.

Tinubu made the appeal yesterday at the presidential campaign rally of the APC in Lagos.

He said “All foreign observers are welcomed ahead of the upcoming general election.

“Observe, write your report and go home. This is our democracy. We are watching Trump and China”.

The former governor described Obasanjo as a master rigger, whose legacies in office were electoral fraud.

“CNN asked the late President Umaru Yar’Adua about the election. He said the election that brought him to power was severely flawed.

“Who conducted the election? Obasanjo “, he said.