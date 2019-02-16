Election postponement: Remain calm, resolute, ADC candidate urges electorate

By Chris Onuoha

Following the recently Postponed 2019 Presidential and National Assembly elections from 16th February to 23rd February, 2019, Barrister Rex Idaminabo, candidate contesting for Member Federal House of Representatives, Port Harcourt Federal Constituency 1, under ADC party has extended his goodwill message to the people of his constituency who initially shown readiness to vote en-mass before the postponement.

“I sincerely appreciate all our high-spirited supporters who turned out massively from all our constituencies, Ogbunabali, Amadi-Ama, Town axis, Marine Base, Creek Road, Somiari, Abuloma, Ozuboko,Okuru-Ama, Fimea-Ama, Rumukalagbor, Elekahia, Dline, Koko-Ama, Muslim Community, Indigenes and non-indigenes and so on to exercise their civic rights. It is obvious that the postponement will not deter you from supporting your favorite candidates,” says Idaminabo.

Release my daughter as promised,Leah Sharibu’s mother tells Buhari

Continuing, he said; “May I also, share my warm sympathy with Nigerian corps members and others who out of their sacrifices towards the elections got robbed yesterday. The means by which we achieve victory are as important as the victory itself.

“The Fight for Victory is still on, we are not giving up! Come 23rd February, 2019 which eventually happens to be next week Saturday, we look forward to a victorious, successful and credible election.

“It’s all about sacrifice, there’s no progress or accomplishment without sacrifice. I therefore, plead with you my people, to exercise patience, Stay calm and remain steadfast! Keep your PVCs intact! Get ready to vote in your son and brother!!! Remember, Your vote can make a difference. We have come to Win and Winners never quit,” Idaminabo concludes.