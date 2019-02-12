Election: Nigeria Airways retirees hold rally, prayer session for Buhari’s re-election

The Nigeria Airways pensioners in Kano state on Tuesday held a rally in support of President Muhammadu Buhari’s reelection bid for the second term.

News men report that the rally was held at the former office of the Nigeria Airways located along Bank road.

The retirees also conducted a special prayer session for the victory of the President at the polls.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after the rally, the Chairman of the state chapter of Nigeria Airways pensioners, Alhaji Mohammed Adamu said the rally was thank the President for paying their entitlements.

“We gathered here to thank the President for listening to the cries of the pensioners and ex-staff of Nigeria Airways in liquidation.

“We are also here to thank him for saving our souls and that of our families. What others refused to do PMB’s administration has done it for us,“ he said.

Adamu assured Buhari of the retirees’ support during the forthcoming presidential elections, saying 60,000 members of the chapter and their families would vote for him.

Adamu said the retirees would continue to support and pray for Buhari’s success for putting smiles on their faces and that of their families. (NAN)