ELECTION: Leaders likely to sway votes

AS the Presidential and National Assembly elections kick-off today in yet another march in the country’s political process, there are top opinion molders, who often times influence the choice people make in their various states and regions. In the South-South, our reporters appraised the personalities that sway public opinion and why.

EDO

Okunbor, Oshiomhole, Edebiri call the shots

Until recently, enormous influence resided in three persons in Edo state; the late Chief Tony Anenih, late Dr Samuel Ogbemudia and Esama of Benin, Sir Gabriel Igbinedion. People called them the three musketeers, that was when the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, held sway in the politics of the state, but two of them, Anenih and Ogbemudia, have answered the call of nature, leaving Igbinedion, who age is also catching up with.

Okunbor mesmerizes with his monetary power

However, since 2008, a new crop of leadership and opinion leaders emerged and among them is Captain Hosa Okunbor, labour leader and now national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and a nationalist, member of the Zikist Movement, Esogban of Benin Kingdom, Chief David Edebiri.

Captain Okunbor, popularly called ‘Capy’ is seen as arguably one of the most liquid (cash) Benin sons. His influence spans across the three senatorial districts of the state. He contributed immensely to the emergence of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole while he was in the courts fighting for his victory.

However, when his romance with Oshiomhole and the then Action Congress of Nigeria, ACN, which metamorphosed into APC, ended, he showed his stuff by swaying the opinion of voters. With his financial muscle, he delivered the entire Edo South senatorial district to President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015 even though it was not enough to return Jonathan as president.

Few days after that, he also embarked on a campaign that Edo State should be in the mainstream having Chief John Oyegun as the national chairman of the APC and APC won all the seats in Edo South senatorial district into the Edo State House of Assembly.

Oshiomhole rode to power with populist ideas as a labour leader and oratory

Comrade Oshiomhole warmed himself into the hearts of Edo people through his populist ideas and oratory prowess with which he campaigned for the 2007 governorship election and deployed same while pursuing his mandate in the courts.

He translated his speeches into actions for the eight years he was in power. He demonstrated that government must have answers and solutions to all issues posed by the citizenry and had famous sayings like ‘Government must not lament like the people’ and in extreme situations that ‘There are no painless options” to solving solution.’

He beat the PDP in the 18 local government areas during his re-election in 2012, which was the first of such victories in the history of the state.

Oshiomhole was able to mobilize all the political leaders to deliver the current governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki even when many viewed him as an outsider during the primary election of the APC and then the election proper in 2016.

He reportedly directed APC leaders when he first introduced Obaseki as his preferred candidate even against his very loyal deputy, Dr Pius Odubu to “go and market him” when they told him that Obaseki was not marketable. Majority of aggrieved leaders of the APC today have remained in the party because of Oshiomhole.

Oracle of Benin kingdom

Chief David Edebiri, the Esogban of Benin is the third in the hierarchy of leadership in Benin Kingdom after the Oba and the Iyase (Prime Minister) of Benin.

Whenever he speaks, the people believe that he is speaking the mind of the palace and, therefore, majority of Benins follow his pronouncements as coming from the palace.

He became popularly known as the “Oracle” when in 2012, while confirming the endorsement of Oshiomhole for his second term by Oba Eredaiuwa against a Benin man, who was the candidate of the PDP, Major-General Charles Airhiavbere (rtd), he said “the Oracle has spoken,” referring to the Oba.

That singular endorsement reflected the mind of the Oba and in the same manner; he predicted that President Muhammadu Buhari would win in 2015 and that Obaseki would win the governorship election to become governor of the state in 2016.

CROSS RIVER

Okon, Giwa, Ekwok are power brokers

In Cross River state, three persons, 75-year political icon, Chief Linus Okon from Bekwara in the northern part of state, Senator Florence Ita Giwa, popularly known as Mama Bakassi and Chairman, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, in the state, Dr Lawrence Ekwok are the wire pullers.

Okon, godfather consulted by politicians

Chief Okon has been a political icon for several decades and has been the politics since the days of Chief Matthew Mbu, Chief I Murphy, Chief Emmanuel James, Dr Clement Isong and Dr Mathias Offoboche among others. He has strong followership having brought up many young people politically, particularly in the northern part of the state where he holds the title of Ada Bekwara meaning father of Bekwara.

His opinion is valued because they see him as a man that stands by his words and means well for the state. He is often consulted by leaders in the state when they are about to take serious decision and actions. He is more or less a godfather

Ita Giwa, rock-hard voice in C’River politics

Senator Florence Ita Giwa is a well-known political figure in the stare. She is all the rage for her spirited fight for the rights and protection of the Bakassi people, who the federal government of Nigeria ceded their ancestral land to Cameroon years ago.

Since her foray into politics in 1990, during the General Ibrahim Babangida transition programme, she has remained a solid voice in the political landscape of Cross River state going by her noble role she has continuously played. She was in the House of Representatives in 1992 where she represented Akpabuyo/Bakassi/ Calabar South federal constituency.

People see her as selfless and forthright person, especially in her fight for the people of her area and women whom she has done everything to ensure their adequate representation and protection through “Affirmative Action”.

Ekwok , mouthpiece of the people

Chair of PFN, Cross River State, Dr Lawrence Ekwok is detribalized as he is intelligent. Remarkably, he is a lecturer in the University of Calabar and pastor with the Christ for the World Mission.

Though still in his 40s, he has earned the respect of many people in the state with his stand on issues that border on the welfare of the people. His position on political issues is purely on the side of the people whom he sees as being on the receiving side of bad governance.

He recently held a town hall meeting where he instructed pastors and members of the PFN and other Christian bodies to only vote for the candidates, who will protect their faith and see the country as one entity.

Political leaders often seek his opinion on issues that relate to governance in the state. Recently, he caused the Vice President, Professor Yomi Oshinbajo to come to the state to address issues that border on the rumoured plans to Islamize the country.

Bayelsa

Jonathan held in high esteem

By virtue of his exalted position as former governor and President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan remains the undisputed political leader of Bayelsa and indeed Ijaws. Jonathan commands respect among Bayelsans and is still held in high esteem by all even among the opposition All Progressives Congress, APC, as his tentacles transcend political lines.

After his presidential tenure, he has continued to play a fatherly role and has refused to be overbearing on political issues in the state. Unlike other political godfathers, Jonathan has refused to meddle in the affairs of the government of the day even though he installed it. He has rather given the governor a free hand to pilot the affairs of the government.

However, he speaks up when his input is needed surely, he is one of those that will determine who the next governor of the state will be later in the year.

Gov Dickson, one of a kind

Governor Seriake Dickson, who is the longest serving governor, might also be the first to have successfully completed a two –term tenure of eight years if he sees out his Government House occupancy by February, next year. As governor of a homogenous Ijaw-speaking state, he exudes Ijaw nationalism. He has also further engendered his party’s dominance in the state.

Hon Dickson has gradually positioned himself as a political Maverick in the state. Though a political godson of former President Goodluck Jonathan, he is steadily extricating himself from the shadows of his boss and building his own identity, followership based and political ideology.

He has made the people to see the PDP as Ijaw party because of the singular honour of trusting Dr. Jonathan, an Ijaw son, from the backwater of the Niger Delta as president of the federation.

Dickson knows how to appeal to the emotions of the people, galvanize their support and loyalty, particularly his ardent followers. No doubt, he has provided astute leadership and political sagacity, which has made the state politically stable.

With his tenure approaching its end, Dickson who has ensured the emergence of some of his trusted aide as flag-bearers for various political offices, is determined to guarantee that they cross the hurdle and as such, he is leading the statewide campaigns of the PDP.

Sylva erected a sturdy political force

Chief Timipre Sylva, Bayelsa’s third civilian governor has refused to go into obscurity. Indeed, he has succeeded in building himself as a strong political force in the state. A great mobilizer and charismatic leader, Sylva has succeeded in attracting mass followership, among political elite, youths and a section of the masses, who describe him as a benevolent leader.

As the leader and financier of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state, the Okpoama, Brass LGA- born former governor, is another great opinion molder in the state and with an array of youthful supporters, he exerts a great influence and his words and actions are weighty.

Though the arrowhead of the opposition in the PDP- controlled state, he has some die- hard loyalists, many of whom profited from his five years stint at Creek Haven, the seat of power in the predominantly riverine state. He has plan to swing the votes for President Buhari and other APC candidates in today’s presidential polls, ahead of the state governorship poll, later in the year, which he is expected to contest.

Although the APC could only secure one House of Assembly seat in 2015, Sylva is desirous of causing an upset by increasing the number of elected APC candidates in the elections. He has temporary relocated from Abuja to the state to provide leadership for the party during the elections.

Delta

People look up to Ibori, Clark, Okowa, Ogboru, Uduaghan

Four persons are clearly the major influencers of political opinion in Delta state now and they are former governor of Delta state, Chief James Ibori, former Federal Commissioner for Information, Chief Edwin Clark, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and Chief Great Ogboru, APC governorship candidate. Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan has joined the APC in a strong PDP state. He still matters in the politics of the state.

Clark, old lion that roars transversely N’Delta

Clark, Chief Clark, who has often said he is in the “departure lounge”, has continued to wield so much influence in the political space through the Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, an assemblage of leaders and stakeholders in the Niger Delta region.

Among the Ijaw people, not only in Delta state, Bayelsa and worldwide, Clark is venerated and he has declared his support for Okowa, which is the way many Ijaws are supporting Okowa. He is the voice of the voiceless in the state.

Okowa is the only governor of the state in recent memory that has enjoyed his undiluted support from the beginning to now. He had issues with former Governors Ibori and Uduaghan at a time during their tenures and he not only voiced out, he fought them. However, the good thing is that after fighting his battles, the man from Kiagbodo buries the hatchet and calls everybody “my son.”

Ibori, obviously true political godfather

Chief James Ibori, a former governor in the state, who is of Urhobo extraction, is the undisputed political godfather of the state. Politicians, irrespective of parties consult him and his many persons in the state listen to him on the direction to go. Like Clark, he has directed his followers to vote for Okowa.

His Oghara residence in Ethiope-West local government area has been a Mecca of sort to politicians as they troop in and out for political blessings.

Okowa enjoys breathtaking acceptance

Governor Okowa himself, generally known as Ekwueme, has rooted himself more determinedly in the Ibori political family that he is undoubtedly the commanding officer now. Top leaders of the political machine across the state also stood by him when his predecessor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, defected from PDP to APC and he is relying on the awe-inspiring acceptance to coast home in the governorship election.

The opposition has made strenuous efforts to cast him as a non-performer in the build up to the polls, but because he has performed, the efforts yielded no tangible result and that has even made him stronger.

Ogboru, an icon to his followers

No matter how you look at it, Chief Ogboru, coming from the opposition the five times he had contested governorship elections so far in the state is not a pushover.

He hails from the same Central senatorial district (Urhobo) like Ibori, but he is political idol to his followers. Some people may not like him, but there are those that like him and are ready to do anything for him.

Akwa Ibom

In the hands of Ekong and Abia

Professor Chris Ekong, a Professor of Economics at the University of Uyo and community leader is one of the notable influencers, who people seek his views because of his humble disposition, strong administrative mettle and superlatively unassuming intelligence.

As civil Commissioner in the regime of Obong Victor Attah, Prof Ekong raised the bar of performance when other clueless leaders complained bitterly and blamed non-performance on lack of resources.

He is an achiever guided by clear vision and driven by the burning desire to leave an indelible footprint in the sands of times.

Another opinion molder is Effiong Abia, a lawyer, former Commissioner for Rural Development, team player in Akwa Ibom project and astute administrator, who believes that the beauty of participatory democracy is the ability to touch lives directly and provide a strategy to discover collective problems of the people and proffer solutions to them.

Abia is imbued with innate leadership gift, humility, charisma, sense of humor, intelligence, fertile sense of administration and refreshingly huge commitment to quality service delivery,

To Abia, his life is guided by the words of Albert Einstein, a German Scientist, who said, ‘Only a life lived in the service of others is worth living’ and that of Douglas Adams, a British Author, who said, ‘To give real service, one must add something which cannot be measured with money, and that is humility, sincerity and integrity.’

RIVERS

Amaechi, Wike, Dumo in-charge in Rivers

At the moment, only a few would doubt that Transport Minister and Director General, President Mohammadu Buhari’s Campaign organisation is the most influential political leader alive in Rivers today.

This status was further confirmed Tuesday as Amaechi’s presence enlivened the Adokiye Amesieamaka Stadium, Port Harcourt where Buhari held his campaign rally in Rivers state.

Many leaders of prominence in Rivers politics today, came to limelight through Amaechi, a claim he personally attested to Tuesday.

Even with Governor Wike holding sway as Governor and under the current predicament the Rivers APC has found itself, many in the Rivers electorate still look on Amaechi for direction in the coming election.

WIKE

From the moment he single handedly chested out with support of former President Goodluck Jonathan to deflate the supremacy of Amaechi at the home front in 2015, Governor Nyesom Wike has continued to wax stronger as an emergent leader of Rivers politics.

If anything, the reactionary consequence of Amaechi’s tendency to lord it over all in the determination of who becomes what , in the Rivers APC, has won more supporters for Wike in the light of the displacement of Rivers APC in the coming elections.

With APC out of the way in the coming elections in Rivers, many believe the odds in favour of Wike have made him unstoppable. He is no doubt the biggest force to shape the mold of the elections around the corner.

Dumo Lulu Briggs, the third force

Apparently for several Rivers people, who are no longer comfortable with both Wike and Amaechi over the negative consequences of their lingering political conflict, Dump Lulu Briggs, Accord Party’s gubernatorial candidate for March elections has become the third force of reckoning.

An astute business man and son of renowned philanthropist, O .B Lulu Briggs who just passed on, Dumo’s profile and influence has since spiralled, following the delisting of APC from the coming elections.

Incidentally, he defected from the APC to pick the Accord ticket after Amaechi imposed widely perceived outsider, Tonye Cole, which has backfired on the APC. Many electorate, desirous of ousting Wike as governor are believed to have reserved their votes for Dumo.

BENUE

ORTOM

Some individuals whose political clout could influence elections in Benue state include incumbent Governor Samuel Ortom, known for being in politics for over 34 years. A former Guma local council Chairman on Social Democratic Party, SDP, platform in 1992, his political sagacity has earned him some form of cult like follower-ship in the state.

This perhaps accounted for the victory of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state in 2015 when he was denied the ticket of the then ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, same year.

His defection back to the PDP in 2018 also prompted a mass defection of his ardent loyalists who call him the “lion of Benue Politics” and can give their all for his political course

SUSWAM

Former Governor Governor Gabriel Suswam of the PDP was a two term House of Representatives member from 1999 to 2007 and two term Governor of the state from 2007 to 2015 that built his support base around the youths who he empowered.

He is currently running for the Benue North East senatorial seat on the platform of the PDP and his influence in the district will obviously bolster the chances of the party.

GEORGE AKUME

Former Governor George Akume of the APC also falls within the category of powerful voices in Benue politics after serving two terms as Governor between 1999 and 2007 and currently a serving Senator representing Benue North West district since 2007.

Senator Akume wields a lot of influence in the state’s politics following his welfarist disposition in his time as Governor.

However pundits are of the view that Akume’s influence may have waned given his political platform, the APC which no more enjoys popular support among the people given the manner the federal government handled the herdsmen killings in the state.

Counting against him also was a recent comment credited to him in Abuja where he was alleged to have blamed Benue killings on the people of the state rather than the armed herdsmen.

ABBA MORO

Former Interior Minister, Comrade Abba Moro of the PDP was severally Council Chairman of Okpokwu local government from 1999 and later Minister. He exerts much political influence in the state especially in Benue south were he is running to fill the shoes of Senator David Mark.

As Minister Moro availed the people of his district massive employment opportunities and this has made him a hero of some sort with much influence.

DAVID MARK

Former Senate President, David Mark of the PDP is another major force. He wields lots of influence in his district and has a firm grip on numerous foot soldiers in all walks of life in the district who are always ready to do his bidding.

IYORCHIA AYU

Senator Iyorchia Ayu is an unassuming political heavy weight and stalwart of the PDP. Famed for anointing Senator Akume as Governor of the state in 2007, he is a huge plus for his party in the election. He is juggernaut who plays the role of ‘the man behind the mask’ and calls the shots in the state especially in Benue North West.

ENUGU

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi

Governor Ugwuanyi commands a very large number of voters in the state for the obvious reason of incumbency and one who is an employer of other grassroots political leaders. He has made some modest achievement as governor in about four years.

Senator Jim Nwobodo

Senator Jim Nwobodo’s influence as former governor of old Anambra state goes beyond Enugu state. Nwobodo is a founding leader of the PDP but defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC, in 2016 but has however returned to the PDP.

Mr Ken Nnamani

Former Senate President Ken Nnamani left the PDP for the APC and is a member of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council. He wields influence in Enugu state, particularly in Enugu East Senatorial District which he represented in the senate. He is expected to pull votes for the APC.

Dr Chimaroke Nnamani

He was governor of the state for eight years and subsequently went to the senate after Ken Nnamani between 2007 and 2011. Since then he was out of circulation but recently emerged the candidate of the PDP for Enugu East Senatorial District. He is popular in the zone and is expected to swing votes for the PDP.

Mr Sullivan Chime,

Chime is the immediate past governor of the state who commands influence because of the great achievements he recorded in his eight years administration. He was a member of the PDP but defected to the APC with some followers.

LAGOS

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

With 5.3 million votes up for grabs in Lagos State, National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who has a cult followership, will throw his weight around to get a large chunk for his party’s candidate.

For the PDP, Chief Bode Georgeand the governorship candidate, Mr. Jimi Agbaje will be working as a team to secure votes especially from the non indigenes resident in Lagos state.

OGUN

Governor Ibikunle Amosun

Despite being a staunch member of the APC and with the formation of the Allied Peoples Movement, APM, Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State is set to secure a substantial number of votes for President Buhari in today’s election.

Professor Yemi Osinbajo

Amosun will also be collaborating with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to win the state for the APC.

Chief Olusegun Osoba

Former governor of the state, Chief Olusegun Osoba is also an influential politician in the state who commands a large followership ans will swing votes for the APC

Chief Olusegun Obasanjo

However, former President Olusegun Obasanjo will be leading Mr. Ladi Adebutu, former goveror Otunba Gbenga Daniel, Buruji Kashamu and others to secure victory for Atiku.

OYO

Governor Abiola Ajimobi

There is no doubt that Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has emerged a power broker in the state. He remains a major force in the APC and will work to garner majority votes for Buhari.

Mr. Seyi Makinde

The PDP will be banking on its governorship candidate, Mr. Seyi Makinde to make headway in today’s election. Makinde, an oil magnate, is gradually emerging a force to reckon with in the party. He will attempt to have a good outing for the PDP.

EKITI

Governor Kayode Fayemi

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State will be leading the APC pack of other chieftains to secure victory for the President.

Mr Ayodele Fayose

The former governor of the state, Mr. Ayodele Fayose has his tentacles spread across the state. As the South West Coordinator of the Atiku/Obi Campaign Organisation, Fayose will mobilise PDP members and supporters to give the APC a bloody nose in today’s polls.

OSUN

Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola

Former governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola controls the APC machinery in the state. With Governor Gboyega Oyetola in the saddle, Aregbesola will muster sufficient votes for Buhari by working with Senator Iyiola Omisore.

Senator Ademola Adeleke

On the part of the PDP, its governorship candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke will not rest on his oars as he will collaborate with Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi, Prince Diran Odeyemi and other party stalwarts to get a win for Atiku in the state.

ONDO

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and the South West coordinator of the Buhari/Osinbajo ticket, Chief Olusola Oke will team up to garner votes for the President.

The PDP in Ondo State has however remained divided since the exit of Dr Olusegun Mimiko from the party. The party’s governorship candidate, Chief Eyitayo Jegede, who ought to be in the forefront of the Atiku campaign, has not been visible.

KANO

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of the APC, who is seeking a re-election has done well as he put in place a lot of infrastructure that has given Kano a facelift. He also expanded the rural electrification projects to a lot of communities while many youths benefitted from the training programmes he initiated. These will make him swing votes in favour of the APC apart from the massive support President Muhammadu Buhari has in the state.

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso

With his Kwankwasiyya Movement, Kwankwaso is a major political actor with a lot of influence in the state. He also has a large followership and will influence votes for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Ibrahim Shekarau

As former governor in the state, Shekarau also has a large followership and a force to reckon with in the politics of the state.

Abba Kabir Yusuf

The PDP candidate, Abba Kabir Yusuf is a diehard member of the Kwnakwasiyya movement under the leadership of Sen Kwankwaso and had served Kwankwaso at different times as Senior Assistant, Personal Assistant and Commissioner. He was said to have influenced a lot of developmental projects during Kwankwaso’s administration. He enjoys the support of the youths and elites

Accord chair tackles Okorocha, asks Imolites to vote Ohakim

Sagir Takai

Sagir Takai left the PDP to become the governorship candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party, PRP. He has been trying to revive the ideals of late Aminu Kano. He also has his own army of supporters and his influence will swing a lot of votes for his party.

Political bigwigs who will sway Imo electorate

The presidential election in Imo State, is likely going to flow, in accordance with not just the strength of the political bigwigs in the state, but also on the manifestoes of the parties.

In the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for instance, the likes of the former Governor, Chief Achike Udenwa, the former Deputy Governors, Chief Ebere Udeagu and Dr. Douglas Acholonu, as well as the party’s gubernatorial candidate, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, are serious human factors that will swing the presidential poll.

Other big names in include, but not limited to Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu; the former Minister of Aviation, Dr. Mrs. Kema Chikwe; former Deputy Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly, Chief Chuma Nnaji; Engr. Gerald Irona; Chief Uche Onyeagucha, the lawmakers in the National Assembly and members of the party’s State Executive.

These party chieftains have since the electioneering campaign began, oiled and rejuvenated their campaign structures, as well as consistently preached the PDP gospel to all the nooks and crannies of the state.

Another salient point going for the PDP, is the spread and followership enjoyed by these chieftains in both their immediate communities and other areas.

Chief Ihedioha, though from the Mbaise stock, is currently a household name in the state and has traversed the wards in the state, appealing to the electorate for their votes.

With the level of awareness and the acceptability of his promises, the PDP, barring any unforseen circumstances, will carry the day.

Mention must also be made of the incumbent Governor, Rochas Okorocha. Much as he had tried to sell his senatorial ambition on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, to the electorate of Orlu Zone, his double allegiance to Action Alliance, AA, because of the gubernatorial ambition of his son in-law, Uche Nwosu, may backfire.

Saturday Vanguard recalls that each time Okorocha addressed his acolytes, he consistently urged them to “vote for President Muhammadu Buhari” and himself, but was never heard campaigning for the APC gubernatorial candidate, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

Beyond this, all the people allegedly alienated by the Okorocha administration, are likely going to work against the Governor, his preferred candidates and the party.

TARABA

Darius Ishaku, PDP

Incumbent governor of Taraba state, Darius Ishaku as the political leader of the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP in the state has a firm grip to deliver the ballot of electorates for Atiku Abubakar.

Taraba since 1999 has been under the control of PDP, and saw President Muhammadu Buhari losing the state in 2015. This might likely repeat itself with the power of incumbency Ishaku and the PDP weild and the strong political infrastructure across the 168 wards of the state, which has since received major boosts, with the Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP in the state aligning itself with Ishaku.

Aisha Alhassan

Aisha Alhassan, popularly known as Mama Taraba has had her fair share of both the APC and the PDP. Atiku is her political godfather while Buhari was her former boss under the present political dispensation and it is uncertain where the pendulum would swing with her legion of supporters.

Her choice of whom to support at the presidential polls has not been made public yet, but whoever she chooses between the two leading candidates, stands tall to win in the state, owing to her large followership.

Sani Danladi, APC

Sani Danladi, a former acting governor of Taraba state now governorship candidate of the APC, enjoys large followership like the other bigwigs. His endorsement by the state chapter of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, which is said to have over 600, 000 eligible voters may swing the votes in favour of President Buhari. The problem that may affect his influence however is the crack in the state MACBAN, where a faction aligned itself with the North East Chapter of the Association, which had also endorsed Atiku Abubakar who is seen as their kinsman just like President Buhari.

2019 elections: We will send Atiku into retirement on Saturday – Tinubu

KADUNA

Traditionally, Kaduna has always voted for president Muhammadu Buhari since he began seeking elective office in 2003. In 2015, the All Progressives Congress recorded massive victory as most of its candidates coasted home to victory. But between 2015 and now,the dynamics have changed and it is not easy to predict outrightly who will win. However, the role of individuals will play a significant role in the outcome of the polls.

Nasir El Rufai

Though Governor El Rufai started his administration on a popular note, his approval rating has been on the steady decline as a result of one controversy or the other. He has tried to instil discipline in governance but in the process he alienated a large percentage of the populace. His tactlessness in handling some issues especially his off the cuff remarks on sensitive matters have been deeply offensive to some persons. Despite this, the governor has laid a solid foundation in infrastructural development that has won him some support. So while the governor may have lost some support and even supporters, he still retains some die hard supporters who will never depart from him. These and traditional Buhari supporters are the ones that he and other members of the APC are counting on to give them victory at the polls.

Shehu Sani

Senator Sani is enigmatic in many ways. In the media circle, he is almost adored because of his wits and versatility. At a time that many Nigerians were dissatisfied with the leadership of the APC led giveenment, Shehu Sani presented a fresh perspective that succinctly captured the perceived failure. He was the darling of the opposition but a thorn in the flesh of his party, the APC.

But while many people expected that Senator Shehu Sani would move from the APC to the PDP as many of his senator colleagues did, he dilly dallied until he was denied a return ticket, forcing him to seek refuge in Peoples Redemption Party. The forthcoming election will be a test of his popularity and from all available indices, his foray into little known PRP will expose in a more poignant way that media popularity does not necessarily translate to electoral popularity.

Senator Danjuma La’ah

Senator Danjuma La’ah is perhaps the least known of the three senators from the state. Apart from not being blessed with the gift of the garb, he has not done any thing in the last four years of his stay at the senate that is remarkable. He has no known bill to his credit and had not been known to be at home with any national matter.However, he represents the volatile Kaduna South senatorial District which in the last four years has been known more for its security challenges resulting in many çasaulties.

For a district that sees itself perpetually as victims of domination by the Muslim north, the recent decision by Governor Nasir El Rufai to pick a Muslim woman from the southern part of the state as his running mate has provided a weapon for the South to be more assertive in their claim that the APC led government deliberately sets out to marginalise and punish the South. Suddenly, Senator La’ah has become a rallying point to drive this narrative and secure his dwindling political fortune.

Isa Ashiru

Ashiru, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party is the opposite of Mallam Nasir El Rufai in several ways. While Nasir El Rufai is physically petite with an incredibly sharp intellect, Ashiru on the other hand is a man with robust physique whose intellectual endowment is rather infinitesimal.

But what he lacks in intellectual endowment he has made up with his political suaveness. He is not known to have offended any section of the state and coming from Kaduna north where it is believed APC is not too favourably considered, Ashiru may pool resources with the former governor of Kaduna state, Ahmed Makarfi and Senator Othman Hunkuyi to pass a strong message that they are indeed in charge of the senatorial District and indeed the state.

Vincent Ujumadu; Demola Akinyemi; Umar Yusuf; Marie-Therese Nanlong; David Odama.

ANAMBRA

Governor Willie Obiano

The governor of Anambra State is a very big influence in the election. While many people are happy that his predecessor, Obi, is going to be the vice president if PDP wins, the body language of the governor appears to favour President Muhammadu Buhari. The governor’s influence may fetch Buhari 25% votes in Anambra.

The Church

Both the Catholic and Anglican churches command enormous powers in the state and any candidate they support during elections usually carries the day. For this election, the church is not openly supporting any party, but most members of the two churches support PDP presidential ticket because of the influence of the former governor of the state, Mr. Peter Obi, who is the running mate of the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

My ambition not worth blood of any Nigerian – Atiku

Traditional rulers

Many traditional rulers in the Anambra State wield so much influence in their domains and they are also close to government. Recall that Mr. Peter Obi, the PDP vice presidential candidate, bought SUV cars for all the traditional rulers in the state when he was the governor and feelers from many towns show that they want to use this election as a payback time. PDP is therefore going to benefit from the election.

Traders

The entire Anambra is one big market and the traders fall within the age bracket that votes massively during election. The Peter Obi VP ticket brought so much excitement among the traders, going by the type of reception he received in the various markets during the campaigns. Obliviously, traders will vote for PDP.

PLATEAU

Senator Jonah Jang

No serious discussions on politics in Plateau State take place without mentioning Senator Jonah Jang who is representing Plateau North in the National Assembly. Jang, a former Governor of the State is a towering figure in his Berom tribe as well as in the People’s Democratic Party, PDP. He is influential and most of his people listen and obey him. His influence can help a candidate he supports to win as his disciples would likely give their votes to such a candidate

Senator Joshua Dariye

Senator Dariye of the All Progressives Congress, APC, representing Plateau Central in the National Assembly is also a key political figure in the state. Though currently in prison, he still has his political structure built over a decade ago intact and “Dariye boys” are featuring prominently in the government of the incumbent Governor, Simon Lalong. What may stop his influence on the outcome of the election is his confinement which limits his ability to strategize to see his preferred candidate emerging victorious.

Beni Lar Lar, the Member representing Langtang North/Langtang South federal constituency in the National Assembly is equally an achiever. She learnt well under her late father, Chief Solomon Lar and her legacies especially among the youths and women are making ways for her. She commands some level of respect and followership among her Tarok ethnic tribe, one of the largest tribes in Plateau. This followership translate into her supporters voting a candidate she endorses but what may work against her is the patriarchal society which questions the authority of a woman to give directives to men and which sees men who carry out such directives as being weak.

KWARA

The two major personalities who will determine votes in Kwara state today are the Senate president, Dr Bukola Saraki, who is the national leader of the opposition, Peoples Democratic party (PDP) and Minister of Information and Culture, Alh Lai Mohammed who is rooting for President Muhammadu Buhari and indeed all the candidates of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Buhari or Atiku? No saint, just the lesser of two evils

Dr Bukola Saraki

Dr Bukola Saraki Saraki, a two time governor of the state and former Chairman, Nigerian Governors Forum has consolidated on the political legacy he inherited from his late father, Dr Olusola Saraki.

Till date, Bukola Saraki has successfully installed his supporters in all the elective posts,without ceding any to the opposition party. This no doubt is a pointer to the fact that he understood the political calculations of Kwara state very well.

Alh Lai Mohammed

Alhaji Lai Mohammed is currently the Minister of Information and Culture who has now become the cynosure of all eyes in the All Progressives Congress (APC)in the state, and indeed the APC leader in the state immediately Dr Bukola Saraki left the party.

The loss of House of Representatives slot by Dr Bukola Saraki’s PDP to All Progressives Congress in Okeero/Irepodun/Ekiti/Isin which became vacant following the death of Princess Funke Adedoyin was what the APC needed to form a movement, “O to ge”, meaning enough is enough to put an end to Sarakis political dynasty.

ADAMAWA

Governor Mohammed Jibrilla

The ruling APC in the state has Governor Mohammed Jibrilla at the helm of affairs and he is using everything at his disposal to swing votes in favour of President Muhammadu Buhari in today’s presidential election. Governor Jibrilla, popular known as Bindow will use his incumbency factor to win votes and also for his infrastructural development, especially roads construction, provision of health care facilities and educational development.

Mr Boss Gida Mustapha

Mr Boss Mustapha who is the Secretary to the Government of the Federation also commands followership in the state and he is expected to influence votes today.

Atiku Abubakar

The PDP Presidential flagbearer, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is from Adamawa state who has his own army of supporters. Though his current party, the PDP is on the opposition in the state, Atiku has come a long way politically both in the state and the national level.

NASARAWA

Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura

Elections in Nasarawa State are based essentially on tribal and religious sentiments and such sentiments are always difficult to change. Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura however appears to be changing the narrative in the state. The people of Nasarawa have always voted PDP at all levels since the return of democracy in 1999, but the victory of Al-Makura in 2011 on the platform of the then CPC and now APC has changed the political dynamics of the state, since the PDP-led administration of late Governor Aliyu Akwe Doma, was swept out of office in 2011.

If achievements are to be used as a basis for comparison and determinant factor for winning elections, then Buhari will win in Nasarawa state.

Solomon Ewuga

Other notable politicians in the state who will influence votes today include former minister, Solomon Ewuga, former Deputy governor, Ugie Gywado, former senator Patricia Akwashiki, erving Senator Suleiman Adokwe, serving senator Gyunka, the governorship candidate of the PDP, David Ombugadu as well as former deputy governor, Damishi Luka.